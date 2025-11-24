Mitch McConnell Undermines Trump’s Peace Deal

People accuse President Trump of being evil as he tries to establish peace around the world, but no one is pointing to McConnell’s corruption. He said this about Trump’s peace plan:

“Vladimir Putin has spent the entire year trying to manipulate President Donald Trump and make him look like a fool. If members of the administration are more interested in impressing Putin than in securing real peace, then the President needs to find new advisers. Rewarding Russia’s slaughter would be catastrophic for American interests, and a capitulation on the scale of Biden’s abandonment of Afghanistan would be devastating for Ronald Reagan’s doctrine of ‘peace through strength.’”

Mitch is pushing for more deaths in a war that Ukrainians can’t win. He is trying to make Trump look weak for attempting to plot a peace deal while Ukraine still has land and young men in the war-ridden country. At the same time, he would be happy to send our young soldier to Ukraine.

Mitch McConnell, who has betrayed the Republican party for years, is still pushing to continue the war in Ukraine as millions die. Whenever Democrats start to fail, he throws them a lifeline. He won’t end the filibuster, knowing Democrats will. And he has arranged to control committees which have control of the funds going to Ukraine.

JD Vance commented on McConnell’s attack in the clip below:

“This is a ridiculous attack on the president’s team, which has worked tirelessly to clean up the mess in Ukraine that Mitch–always eager to write blank checks to Biden’s foreign policy–left us,” Vance said.

“I wonder if the three candidates to replace McConnell in Kentucky share his views here.”

McConnell sold his soul to donors decades ago.