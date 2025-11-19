Can We Now Talk About Democrats’ Child Sex Trafficking Operation?

Now that the Epstein Files are being released in the decades-old case, could we please start caring about the thousands, hundreds of thousands of children trafficked into the US by Democrats? Democrats saw them as unavoidable casualties that were necessary for the US to open its borders.

Can we start caring about what Democrats did for four years to bring in illegals, criminals, and terrorists? They allowed the trafficking of children.

Excerpt from the clip below

Ali Hopper: “A child’s call was reporting that grown men were coming into his room at night and they were touching him. Nothing happened with that call. That call went unanswered until this administration took office, went through those 65,000 calls, made follow ups, conducted a welfare check, and now that child has been rescued. And that sponsor has been arrested.

Laura Ingraham: “All of these victims were casualties of Biden and his open border, all forgotten by Democrats who only now pretend to care. …

“Here with reaction, two people who have dedicated their lives to stopping sex trafficking, Yaku Boyans, who is an anti-human trafficking advocate and activist, He also advised the Trump administration on this matter. And Ali Hopper, founder of Guard Against Trafficking.

“Yaku, you rescued your own sister from sex traffickers. Now you train rescue teams. Explain what these abuse victims go through when they’re smuggled into the country.”

Yaku: “Yeah, Laura, …They were coerced. They were lied to by the Biden administration, by the leader of the free world. Told them, come to our country. We’ll give you safe harbor. They were sold to traffickers, smuggled across the border.

“We had 29 trips into Mexico rescuing these children. When you stare in the eyes of a child like we do every week, and you see a child whose life has been decimated, the amount of effort to rebuild the life of that child is monumental.

“The Biden administration was the largest state sponsored human trafficking operation in the history of the world.”

Ingraham: “…Ali, why don’t you give us your take on that? Because you’ve spoken to them after they were apprehended. What do they tell you about that open border.

Hopper: “They’re actually furious that Trump is in office right now. They were fully expecting Harris to get in and to continue their operations like normal; they had flooded the border and set up infrastructure, using our taxpayer dollars to direct the flow of children to where they wanted them to go, sponsors that were unvetted. Many of them traffickers, many of them predators and pedophiles with criminal rap sheets a mile long.

“They were not expecting the Trump administration to get in, seal the border immediately and start going after these bad actors and hammering down on deportations.”

We need ICE to be able to do their job and Democrats and the media stand in the way.

Now that the Epstein Files will be released, Democrats will search for anything they can use against Trump and bury anything that indicts Democrats. Then they will move on to another hoax, throwing up several to see which sticks. The ballroom is on the table right now. They want to put restrictions on donors who generously give to the effort to avoid putting people in tents. Democrat media is also now looking to claim the donors only want to pay-to-play. Most companies lobby and they are using that as the ploy.

The media largely runs the Democrat Party, not the reverse.