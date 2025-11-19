Geraldo Screams Racism to Deport Latin Americans

We have known for years that the majority of people who come into the country illegally are from Latin America. The ICE Raids have backed it up. Apparently, you are now racist if you want to deport them. Does that only apply to Latin Americans? It would seem so.

Geraldo Rivera is back to not pretending he is a Republican. He claims it’s racism to pick up Latin American illegal aliens.

Biden wanted us to take in the whole world, unvetted, and Geraldo wants us to take all of Latin America. The people who come illegally are taking spots from people who do the right thing to get here.

Unleashed by President Trump, ICE has declared war on Latinos. Wearing their cowardly masks, they are pursuing mostly peaceful, hard working, law abiding poor people whose children especially are so terrified they’re hiding, staying home from school. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) November 18, 2025

One Example of the Impact It Has In One N.C. School District

It is getting expensive bringing in massive numbers of foreigners.

“The class typically has 16 students in it,” says the multi-lingual teacher in the Charlotte school district. “We have four district wide. There are 145,030 students enrolled in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. On Monday, 30,399 were absent. 28,136 unexcused.

“While CMS doesn’t break down the numbers by ethnic origin. Gillespie, a multilingual teacher, did.

“Children of parents from Angola, from Vietnam [were in school], but the students whose parents come from Latin American countries, were the students we were missing. So that was kind of the line, even among the ML students, is that we were missing Hispanic students.”

We likely have a hundred million people here illegally and they are deciding our future and voting for people like Mamdani. They come from socialist countries and they need handouts.