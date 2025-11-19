What the Media Didn’t Tell You About the Saudi Crown Prince Meeting

As aggressive a ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce made the President’s press conference with the Saudi Crown Prince difficult yesterday. She wanted to embarrass the President and the Crown Prince. That is what the media is talking about today. They aren’t talking about the trillion dollar investment or the $21 trillion in investments Trump has brought in, or the next step toward peace.

An Agreement Toward Peace

President Trump has a commitment from Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords. We are talking Middle East peace. Trump‘s brilliant plan to bring as many as possible into the Accords which accept peace with Israel, isolates the terrorists.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he and Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman have “reached an agreement” for Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords, bringing the region’s central power broker closer to normalizing relations with Israel.

Tuesday marked the first time both leaders confirmed that Saudi Arabia seeks to join the Abraham Accords, which initially included Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

Kazakhstan became the latest Muslim-majority country to join the pact earlier this month.

“We want to be part of the Abraham Accords,” bin Salman said during a joint press conference with Trump at the White House. “But we want to be sure we secure a clear path towards a two-state solution. We had a good discussion about moving forward.”

The two-state solution might simply mean Gaza and Israel.

ABC News is always looking for a way to hurt the President, as are the other “mainstream” media hacks. ABC recently tried to normalize socialism and communism. They are not our friends.

Bruce asked about the Saudi Arabian role in 9/11 and about Khashoggi’s murder. Naturally, she brought up Epstein.

The President said that the Crown Prince didn’t know about Khashoggi’s murder. He also punished the killers. When it came to 9/11, the Crown Prince asked to answer it, and he gave an interesting answer in the first clip below.

The Crown Prince will invest a stunning $1 trillion in the US. That brings investments in the US up to about 21 or 22 trillion dollars. The President is going for the long-term goal of bringing manufacturing back to the US.

President Trump also named Saudi Arabia as a major non-NATO ally.

Jamal Khashoggi, a Traitor

But let’s mention Jamal Khashoggi for a minute since the media is only painting him as a Washington Post reporter. Khashoggi only wrote a few hit pieces against his country, Saudi Arabia, and then-President Trump for the Post in the past year. He was also organizing a coup against the royal family at the time.

The Washington Post admitted in a December 2019 article that Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi embassy in Turkey, was writing propaganda for a Qatar-funded organization. Qatar has been Saudi Arabia’s enemy.

Khashoggi was a foreign agent indoctrinating Americans. The purpose was to turn U.S. policy against Saudi Arabia to favor the other side.

The Post wrote on December 21:

“Text messages between Khashoggi and an executive at Qatar Foundation International show that the executive, Maggie Mitchell Salem, at times shaped the columns he submitted to The Washington Post, proposing topics, drafting material, and prodding him to take a harder line against the Saudi government. Khashoggi also appears to have relied on a researcher and translator affiliated with the organization, which promotes Arabic-language education in the United States.”

Democrats used the death to assail Saudi Arabia and Donald Trump in the press conference.

9/11

The Prince gives an interesting answer to 9/11:

The trillion dollar deal: