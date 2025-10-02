Canada’s Going to Kill Ostriches & Shut Off Peoples’ Internet

Canada has gone so crazy, first, under Justin Trudeau, and now under Mark Carney, that Saskatchawan wants to leave Canada and Alberta is considering it. The rulers are taking guns from the populace in a basically mandatory gun buyback, killing Ostriches unnecessarily, and they could shut off your Internet without a warrant.

Killing the Ostriches

Universal Ostrich Farms, located in the remote town of Edgewood, British Columbia could lose every Ostrich.

The owners have devoted their lives to raising up to 500 ostriches on their farm, which is known for its groundbreaking research on the robust immune systems of these remarkable creatures.

The farm lost bids to save the birds in Federal Court and the Federal Court of Appeal, and has until Oct. 3 to make an application for leave to take the case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

The farmers say the flock is now healthy and has “herd immunity” after 69 birds died starting in December last year. The owners say the survivors are scientifically valuable and the survival rate of ostriches compared with other poultry, such as chickens and turkeys, should stop the cull. They argued the birds are healthy, pose no threat, and they want them tested.

The health inspection agency said they could spread it without anyone knowing. They won’t test them as requested.

The cull order generated worldwide attention, including from U.S. Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. and former T.V. personality Dr. Mehmet Oz. Kennedy sent a letter to the president of the CFIA asking him to reconsidering destroying the birds, while Oz offered his Florida Ranch to relocate the animals. Chris Sanders, a conservative commentator who has a large social medial following, issued a plea to truck drivers to help pick up the birds in Canada to relocate them to farms in Oklahoma, Texas and South Dakota. Many other supporters are camping out at the farm in support.

They’re going to kill the birds.

OH CANADA: First Nations Signatory Tribe has claimed the land where Katie’s Universal Ostrich Farm in BC. The farm sits on unceded land, but the tribe has asserted Aboriginal title to stop Canada for killing the 400+ healthy ostriches. The Supreme Court has granted an interim… pic.twitter.com/p60iXVB3B3 — @amuse (@amuse) September 24, 2025

They will be fined $200,000 a bird for doing their own testing and will go to jail for six months after they murder their beautiful birds.

Canada is forcing a small BC farm to kill 400 healthy ostriches after 30 years of care. The CFIA claims bird flu, but the farm says the flock recovered and posed no threat. A court sided with destruction anyway. They’re now fighting for survival. Farm founder, @KatiePasitney… pic.twitter.com/1iyOgqbewq — Redacted (@TheRedactedInc) September 6, 2025

Green Party’s So-So Response

The Green Party leader in Canada agrees they should retest the birds but she is less concerned about the Ostriches because American Maga billionaires care.

BREAKING : Green Party Leader Elizabeth May says she is less willing to help the ostrich farm in BC because MAGA Americans care about the issue. She also says that despite numerous of her constituents and Green party members being alarmed by the potential CFIA ostrich… pic.twitter.com/zk4IvgOzoN — Bruce McGonigal (@bruce_mcgonigal) October 1, 2025

They’re Going to Silence People Online

Canada’s Bill C-8 could allow the government to shut off people’s internet. The bill, which amends the Telecommunications Act, grants the Minister of Industry the authority to order telecommunications service providers to disconnect internet services for specified individuals without a warrant.

This power is based on the minister’s reasonable grounds to believe that it is necessary to secure the Canadian telecommunications system against threats such as interference, manipulation, disruption, or degradation.

One minister gets to shut off your Internet. How long before that becomes political? Five minutes?

The orders would remain secret indefinitely, and individuals who do not comply could face significant fines. This provision raises serious concerns about civil liberties and the potential for misuse by the government.

ANOTHER ORWELLIAN BILL YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT — C-8 It allows Canada’s government to kick you off the Internet. No trial. No warrant. No freedom! The best part? You won’t be allowed to say you’ve been kicked off because of a non-disclosure clause: 15.1 (3). @strauss_matt pic.twitter.com/plJBJbbdfm — dahlia kurtz ✡︎ דליה קורץ (@DahliaKurtz) September 27, 2025

They’re taking away many of the Canadians’ guns, and they are killing the Ostriches. The Canadian government is ordering the execution of 400 healthy Ostriches.