Portland Officials Let Antifa Attack People

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported this afternoon that the mayor and city council of Portland won’t allow the police to respond to Antifa violence outside their ICE facility. Their reason is that Trump is sending the National Guard to Portland.

The federal officers don’t have jurisdiction to respond.

Antifa attacks people on the street and no one is protecting them. That’s why President Trump is sending the National Guard to Portland. The locals aren’t doing the job.

The mayor and city council are criminals themselves, aiding and abetting domestic terrorists.

Here is one of the bullies, shaking and whining after he was caught.

