Portland Officials Let Antifa Attack People

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported this afternoon that the mayor and city council of Portland won’t allow the police to respond to Antifa violence outside their ICE facility. Their reason is that Trump is sending the National Guard to Portland.

The federal officers don’t have jurisdiction to respond.

Antifa attacks people on the street and no one is protecting them. That’s why President Trump is sending the National Guard to Portland. The locals aren’t doing the job.

The mayor and city council are criminals themselves, aiding and abetting domestic terrorists.

NEW: ICE’s Portland Director tells me it’s like there’s a “bubble” around the ICE building where Portland PD won’t respond to violence due to politics from Mayor & city council. She says it’s frustrating for Feds to watch people get attacked on the street & not have jurisdiction. pic.twitter.com/Xouwfsy4D5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 2, 2025

