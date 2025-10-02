Zohran Declares He’s Not a Communist & Has the Creepiest Ads

M Dowling
Zohran Mandani tells useful idiot Joy Behar that he is not a communist. He says he is a democrat socialist. Vincent Maduro who has ruined Venezuela is also a democrat socialist. It’s a euphemism for communism.

The only difference between a democrat socialist and a communist is you get to vote for a democrat socialist, usually only once if history is prologue.

Zohran’s platform is to seize the means of production. It doesn’t get any more communist than that.

Watch the extremely weird romantic ads Zohran Mamdani has put out.

 

The DSA hates the Democrat Party so why are they supporting the DSA, giving them credibility and power? Is it because they now are communists?

If you go to the Democrat Socialists of America platform online, you will find they are clearly communists. They are to the left of the Communist Party USA.

There is no Democrat Party.

