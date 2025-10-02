Zohran Declares He’s Not a Communist & Has the Creepiest Ads

Zohran Mandani tells useful idiot Joy Behar that he is not a communist. He says he is a democrat socialist. Vincent Maduro who has ruined Venezuela is also a democrat socialist. It’s a euphemism for communism.

The only difference between a democrat socialist and a communist is you get to vote for a democrat socialist, usually only once if history is prologue.

Zohran’s platform is to seize the means of production. It doesn’t get any more communist than that.

BEHAR: “Trump is attacking you as a communist. Are you?” MAMDANI: “No, I’m a democratic socialist … There has to be a better distribution of wealth for all of God’s children in this country.” pic.twitter.com/8iGgS3dott — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 1, 2025

Watch the extremely weird romantic ads Zohran Mamdani has put out.

The DSA hates the Democrat Party so why are they supporting the DSA, giving them credibility and power? Is it because they now are communists?

At Socialism 2025, Sarah Hurd, Co-Chair of DSA’s National Labor Commission, let the mask slip at a labor panel: “I think we’re all on the same page that we hate the Democratic Party.” [room laughs, fellow panelists smirk] So why does the Democratic Party keep handing power,… pic.twitter.com/y9t8XtKHNo — Stu Smith (@thestustustudio) August 3, 2025

If you go to the Democrat Socialists of America platform online, you will find they are clearly communists. They are to the left of the Communist Party USA.

No, he’s not a communist. He’s just part of the DSA, which reveres Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels as if they were gods, and they happen to be the authors of the Communist Manifesto. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/QW6K8kmuaR — Almoney (@almoneymusic) September 29, 2025

There is no Democrat Party.