Canada’s Indigenous LGBTQIA+++ Added More Letters

This Canadian MP, Leah Gazan, is angry that Mark Carney took away the $7 billion from the MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+ people who are allegedly under an ongoing genocidal attack of the indigenous MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA people.

The money is also to improve relations with them.

🇨🇦 Canadian MP Leah Gazan condemns the government budget cut by $7 billion for Indigenous Services: “They provided $0 to deal with the ongoing genocide of MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+*” *Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender,… pic.twitter.com/2gb4uVyGd9 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 9, 2026

The so-called “news” outlet, Newsweek, posted a story by Marni Rose McFall, who didn’t appreciate the ensuing mockery. She writes:

The acronym stands for: Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two‑Spirit (a term that is used by some First Nations to describe people who embody both masculine and feminine spirits), Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, and Asexual people.

Missing and murdered indigenous women and girls are a significant and well-documented issue in Canada. The full acronym has been used for years in government, advocacy, and community contexts to emphasize intersectionality. It is intentionally lengthy in order to name everyone who has historically been left out of national conversations about violence, justice, and safety.

The government has said the reductions are part of a wider effort to rein in federal spending and manage long‑term deficits, while continuing to fund programs it says are legally or constitutionally required, including clean water and core services for Indigenous communities.

Democrat Socialists strike again.

Gazan is a member of the New Democratic Party, a left-wing party described as democratic socialist. The clip has quickly gone viral online.

Though Gazan was speaking about a very serious topic, the usage of the acronym has prompted criticism and derision on the Internet, particularly from conservative voices, with the likes of Elon Musk weighing in.

If she’s serious, she should probably ditch the silly acronyms. Democrat[ic] Socialists are helping to destroy the West. They have united with every radical group in the Red-Green alliance. They use the euphemistic “democratic” to cover up a combination of communism, socialism, and fascism in their ideology.

I give Carney credit for doing what he has to do.