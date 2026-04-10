German Bill Blocks House Sales to People Who Wrongthink

Germany’s construction ministry has proposed an extraordinary piece of draft legislation. It would give local authorities the power to designate individuals deemed “enemies of the constitution.” The proposal was tucked away inside a broad package of planning reforms, and reportedly found deep within a 174-page draft titled the ‘Bill on the Modernisation of Urban Planning and Regional Planning Legislation.’

The Minister for Housing, Verena Hubertz, proposed the bill on April 2. Publicly, however, the people are given only the information on issues that everyone wants addressed. The Lefties tell the public they will speed up housebuilding, modernize planning processes, and help municipalities manage growth.

The social democrats proposed it. According to the report, the ministry is really pushing it.

Under that provision, councils would gain a right of first refusal where a property is about to be sold to someone who may use it for “activities directed against the free democratic basic order”. It is taken from their Constitution, but it’s likely been expanded beyond its original intent.

The activities do not need to be illegal. They are described as active measures, not necessarily militant or unlawful, that are capable of having political consequences over time. In other words, the trigger for intervention could rest on anticipated political impact rather than established wrongdoing. Seen in that light, the proposal would give municipalities a route to block sales based on who the buyer is and what they are thought likely to do, rather than on conventional planning considerations. It is not difficult to see how that could, in practice, amount to a form of political interference in the hitherto apolitical housing market.

I don’t think the AfD members would be able to buy a home any time soon if this goes through. It’s meant to keep right-wingers from owning homes. It is pressure to make everyone move in lockstep with the left.

We know how the globalists hope to control the world. This sounds like a step in the wrong direction. If Germans want to live like this, it’s their choice, but hopefully this sneaky provision is made public.