How Can We Save the USA from Bankruptcy If GOP Vote Like Dems?

By
M Dowling
-
1
15

Are GOP senators still Republicans? They refused to codify DOGE. That means DOGE will only last until the next Democrat authoritarian is elected. This is why Musk isn’t donating to the midterms.

Good candidates run against these RINOs but lose because people for some reason like their senator. Also, Mitch McConnell has fought against them with his hands on the campaign funds.


You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
3 minutes ago

The citizens are morons. They love it when their reps bring home the pork. They brag about it when posting to their constituents.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz