How Can We Save the USA from Bankruptcy If GOP Vote Like Dems?

Are GOP senators still Republicans? They refused to codify DOGE. That means DOGE will only last until the next Democrat authoritarian is elected. This is why Musk isn’t donating to the midterms.

Good candidates run against these RINOs but lose because people for some reason like their senator. Also, Mitch McConnell has fought against them with his hands on the campaign funds.

The saddest, most shocking reply of the year from Elon. Essentially confirming what I already feared. The GOP not codifying the DOGE cuts has convinced Elon to give up on saving America from bankruptcy. They burned their strongest ally and last hope towards America’s… pic.twitter.com/gKZFGvOEAR — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 24, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email