Candace Owens Releases Charlie Kirk’s Email Exchange

Candace Owens released an email exchange that was shared privately by Charlie Kirk shortly before he died. We will never know if he would have followed through on his statement that he has no choice but to leave the Jewish cause because he was murdered. The reason he texted he would leave the cause is he felt the donor or donors were bullying him to cancel Tucker Carlson. He lost a Jewish donor who was giving TPUSA $2 million a year.

I agree that TPUSA shouldn’t cancel Tucker. Isn’t free speech what we are fighting for? Should we only hear one side?

TPUSA’s Andrew Kolvet shared the same screengrab Candace released with authorities to help them during the investigation. Kolvet said it was a private message and he didn’t think it should be shared. Kolvet said Charlie was venting, and made it clear he wouldn’t de-platform Tucker. As Kolvet said, he’d vent privately and then moderate his tone publicly. He also made it clear that he would not be “cowed” by donors.

We can’t ask him how he would feel today.

In the end, people have the right to criticize Israel, but they should keep in mind that Hamas is a terror group dedicated to the destruction of Israel and all Jews.

Watch the entire clip:

Candace Owens isn’t a liar, but she really can’t say she isn’t antisemitic.

Antisemitism

She called the Israel-Hamas war a “Jewish Holocaust.”

When you say Jews worship Baphomet and practice pedophilia as part of their religion, it’s not true and it’s antisemitic.

Where is Candace on the Nigerian genocide?

Candace says any person who supports “demon” Netanyahu is “demonic?” She is not in a position to say that. It’s above her pay grade.

She suggested Josh Hammer killed Charlie.

Candace has misinformation, but she has made up her mind.

