Attorney General Pam Bondi did something important yesterday. She met soundbite Democrats on their terms and pummeled them in an area where they have excelled. Never underestimate the impact of their soundbites, especially in the hands of the media. Democrats have been able to virtually destroy Donald Trump’s reputation among a large group of Americans with soundbites and truncated clips of his words. She took them to the mat during yesterday’s Senate hearing.

They were not ready for it.

Democrats always give the media soundbites they can use to expand and destroy the target Republicans. She won every round. Naturally, the media still twisted it into a win for Democrats, but she emerged without giving them what they wanted. Democrats usually get to denigrate Republicans, put them on the defensive, without much resistance.

The Boxing Ring Hearing

After reminding Shifty Schiff that he was censured for lying, she told him she would have fired him. Schiff wants to destroy Tom Homan and she would have none of it.

Pam Bondi is treating Adam Schiff like the piece of shit that he is. Schiff asked her a question and she responded with her own question: “Will you apologize to Donald Trump for trying to impeach him after you now know that Joe Biden tried to cover up Hunter Biden’s… pic.twitter.com/56KF7rhGWb — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) October 7, 2025

In hindsight, his defense of Jack Smith looks bad now.

In January, Adam Schiff was fixated on whether then-AG nominee Pam Bondi would investigate Jack Smith. Now we know that Jack Smith spied on EIGHT sitting Republican senators. The attempted cover-up runs deep. pic.twitter.com/pCTcawrgMr — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) October 7, 2025



She refused to discuss conversations with President Trump, but noted Blumenthal’s stolen valor.

AG Pam Bondi: “No one is above the law, that’s a quote from you, Senator Blumenthal.” pic.twitter.com/WtTWAp30gX — AJ Huber (@Huberton) October 7, 2025

Bondi said she wouldn’t be lectured on integrity by Dick “Stolen Valor” Blumenthal, who lied about his military service. Dick wants everyone to forget about this. So here’s a report outlining his lies to make sure they don’t. CC: @SenBlumenthal pic.twitter.com/tZVomjuZd8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 7, 2025

The attorney general called out Sen. Hirono for her support of Antifa and CASA on the communist holiday of May Day

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) defames Border Czar Tom Homan by saying, without evidence, that he took a $50K bribe. Homan needs to sue Hirono. She’s way past her congressional protections. AG Pam Bondi properly refutes Hirono and calls her part of Antifa.pic.twitter.com/743UofJyj5 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 7, 2025

Bondi explained to Durbin that our law enforcement officers are working without pay to protect Americans. If Durbin won’t protect the citizens, they will.

Sen. Dick Durbin is going to regret asking this question for the rest of his life. It totally backfired on him. AG Pam Bondi eviscerated him: DURBIN: “They are going to transfer Texas National Guard units to the state of Illinois. What’s the rationale for that?” BONDI: “Yeah,… pic.twitter.com/yS2zZFSFt4 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 7, 2025

She exposed Alex Padilla for his staged performance during Kristi Noem’s presser. He’s such a fraud.

WOW. Pam Bondi just EXPOSED Sen. Alex Padilla (D) after he demanded “order” during the Senate hearing: BONDI: “You know, you want ‘order’ here now, yet you STORMED the Director of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem… You sure didn’t have ‘order’ that day, did you, Senator?”… pic.twitter.com/3FYHusyDxO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 7, 2025

This had to hurt. She noted Whitehouse’s monetary ties to Epstein.

WHITEHOUSE: “Jeffrey Epstein showed people photos of President Trump with half-naked young women” BONDI: “You sit here and … slander President Trump left and right, when you’re the one who was taking money from one of Epstein’s closest confidants”pic.twitter.com/cd1E0dPiL9 — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) October 7, 2025

Bondi got to mention the Democrat Shutdown again.