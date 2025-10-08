Pam Bondi Did Something Important Yesterday

M Dowling
Attorney General Pam Bondi did something important yesterday. She met soundbite Democrats on their terms and pummeled them in an area where they have excelled. Never underestimate the impact of their soundbites, especially in the hands of the media. Democrats have been able to virtually destroy Donald Trump’s reputation among a large group of Americans with soundbites and truncated clips of his words. She took them to the mat during yesterday’s Senate hearing.

They were not ready for it.

Democrats always give the media soundbites they can use to expand and destroy the target Republicans. She won every round. Naturally, the media still twisted it into a win for Democrats, but she emerged without giving them what they wanted. Democrats usually get to denigrate Republicans, put them on the defensive, without much resistance.

The Boxing Ring Hearing

After reminding Shifty Schiff that he was censured for lying, she told him she would have fired him. Schiff wants to destroy Tom Homan and she would have none of it.

In hindsight, his defense of Jack Smith looks bad now.


She refused to discuss conversations with President Trump, but noted Blumenthal’s stolen valor.

The attorney general called out Sen. Hirono for her support of Antifa and CASA on the communist holiday of May Day

Bondi explained to Durbin that our law enforcement officers are working without pay to protect Americans. If Durbin won’t protect the citizens, they will.

She exposed Alex Padilla for his staged performance during Kristi Noem’s presser. He’s such a fraud.

This had to hurt. She noted Whitehouse’s monetary ties to Epstein.

Bondi got to mention the Democrat Shutdown again.

Canadian Friend
3 seconds ago

Yes she is very good at that, at the talking part…

But the Biden DOJ had arrested 700 people in 9 months…

in that same period of 9 months Bondi has arrested zero Democrats…

zero…

She talks like a pitbull but it is all bark, no bite.

