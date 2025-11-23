Popular X Accounts That Turned Out to Be Foreigners

As reported, X now includes posters’ locations on their profile. The foreign posters posing as Americans tend to dive into American politics all day. The feature also lists accounts suspected of using a VPN to get around the country identification.

You can search on X using terms like “foreign accounts posing as Americans,” as one example and they come up. You can now see it on the front of every account. Sentinel says New York, which is accurate.

Here Are Some

Ron Smith, a popular X poster, who portrayed himself as a Maga Hunter, was from Kenya. He took his large account down. Unfortunately, these frauds will probably open up new accounts using proxies in the US. However, this will hopefully wake up some people. We are being manipulated by foreigners for politics or financial gain or both. They want us to love Israel or hate all Jews or continue the Ukraine war or vote for Democrats and hate Trump.

Here Are Some Popular Accounts That Turned Out to Be Fakes

Ron Smith, who said he is a Proud Democrat, is actually Rano Sanni.

BREAKING – Prominent DNC shill and “professional MAGA hunter” Ron Smith has been revealed to be Kenyan, despite his claims of knocking on doors for Kamala, contributing to her campaign, and encouraging others to do so. pic.twitter.com/ZcYBnaJy1G — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 22, 2025

The Muslim Cowboy is just another Saudi Arabian propagandist. The fake cowboy from the deep southwest is from deep Saudi Arabia.

“The Muslim Cowboy,” who says he’s from the “Deep Southwest,” is actually from Deep Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/dSHx1sCeQP — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 23, 2025

He’s a demon. Good explanation:

This “Muslim Cowboy” tries to push Islam into America but leaves out some very key details. Luckily, I have read the Quran twice and 20k hadiths. So I got you all! https://t.co/ac7sq5x7j6 pic.twitter.com/uFWfrjmo8S — Nick Matau (@nick_matau) November 20, 2025

Here are a couple of fake conservatives:

Many of the accounts posing as American on this platform are foreign ops. This one, for example, is Pakistani posing a “America First.” The account used to post in Urdu and then changed to English. Its goal is to sow antisemitism. Another similar account is an overweight… pic.twitter.com/BihhC5TCIy — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) April 5, 2025

And more:

Why do you think an account with 140k followers from Turkey would try to pass itself off as American and push “America Only”? For sure Not to Help America. This is just one of many enemy accounts looking to sow chaos in America. And a number of them are self-identified groypers. pic.twitter.com/QGsnIV2fiJ — Bosch Fawstin (@TheBoschFawstin) November 23, 2025

Ironically, probably 90% of the anon accounts posting pictures of Harmeet Dillon, Dinesh D’Souza, Usha Vance, etc under the header “NOT an American!!!” are literally….not run by Americans. pic.twitter.com/mK9JmuYLh7 — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) November 9, 2025

Now I realize why everyone was posting where they’re from! Apparently fake accounts are being exposed for posing as Americans—especially big political accounts and those sexy ladies. pic.twitter.com/GPaZWJcJnv — Justa Frugal Scientist (@PunkyCovfefe) November 23, 2025

Time to start blocking all of these accounts. I don’t care if someone is overseas. But if you’re LARPing as an American you’re toast. The fucking balls on these people is unreal. The username plus the image plus the content, all intended to deceive. https://t.co/jU09rduMCc pic.twitter.com/7nljBWumym — Doug Stewart #freesamourai (@realDougStewart) November 23, 2025

This fellow is exposing them:

Somehow so many MAGA, counterjihad, white nationalist, Jewish supremacist, genocidal maniac accounts are all from a foreign country, especially the pro-Trump and America accounts. I’m making a thread right here exposing all of them. pic.twitter.com/lWVX2nLoA5 — The Muslim Traditionalist (@MuslimTrad04) November 23, 2025

Another Pakistani pretending to be an American. Block and Report >> @forgedusa1 pic.twitter.com/RDAlnSbs0r — Ghost Man Poet (@GhostManPoet) November 23, 2025