Popular X Accounts That Turned Out to Be Foreigners

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

As reported, X now includes posters’ locations on their profile.  The foreign posters posing as Americans tend to dive into American politics all day. The feature also lists accounts suspected of using a VPN to get around the country identification.

You can search on X using terms like “foreign accounts posing as Americans,” as one example and they come up. You can now see it on the front of every account. Sentinel says New York, which is accurate.

Here Are Some

Ron Smith, a popular X poster, who portrayed himself as a Maga Hunter, was from Kenya. He took his large account down. Unfortunately, these frauds will probably open up new accounts using proxies in the US. However, this will hopefully wake up some people. We are being manipulated by foreigners for politics or financial gain or both. They want us to love Israel or hate all Jews or continue the Ukraine war or vote for Democrats and hate Trump.

Here Are Some Popular Accounts That Turned Out to Be Fakes

Ron Smith, who said he is a Proud Democrat, is actually Rano Sanni.

The Muslim Cowboy is just another Saudi Arabian propagandist. The fake cowboy from the deep southwest is from deep Saudi Arabia.

He’s a demon. Good explanation:

Here are a couple of fake conservatives:

And more:

This fellow is exposing them:

