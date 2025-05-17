Car Bomb Goes Off in Palm Springs, California

A car bomb blew up outside a fertility clinic this morning in Palm Springs, California. It appears to be a VBIED, a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device. The car was parked adjacent to the fertility clinic. The blast field extended for several blocks, causing severe damage to multiple buildings. It reportedly appears to be a deliberate act of violence. Terrorism has not been ruled out; nothing is ruled out yet.

At least one person is dead and five are injured.

They don’t know the motive yet or if the fertility clinic was a target. The FBI and ATF are on the scene. Some reports say law enforcement is looking for other bombs.

Wow! Listen to this explosion.

CCTV Catches the car bomb audio explosion from 1000 yards away the FBI and dozens of K9 officers still searching for a possible second bomb multiple bomb squads on scene in Palm Springs, California pic.twitter.com/1RTVkTSBD2 — Todd Paron (@tparon) May 17, 2025

#BREAKING: A BOMB has exploded outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, the mayor says Multiple casualties have been reported, including the suspect. FBI Los Angeles is taking over the investigation and has bomb technicians on scene, per Director Patel pic.twitter.com/Z7IB0EOId3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 17, 2025

Riverside County sheriff helicopter (#N998SD) circling over the damage after a car bomb near desert regional Hospital explosion also doing damage to the American Reproductive Center in Palm Springs California the bomb squad is on the scene clearing any… pic.twitter.com/lXokCfURuy — Todd Paron (@tparon) May 17, 2025

