Car Bomb Goes Off in Palm Springs, California

M Dowling
A car bomb blew up outside a fertility clinic this morning in Palm Springs, California. It appears to be a VBIED, a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device. The car was parked adjacent to the fertility clinic. The blast field extended for several blocks, causing severe damage to multiple buildings. It reportedly appears to be a deliberate act of violence. Terrorism has not been ruled out; nothing is ruled out yet.

At least one person is dead and five are injured.

They don’t know the motive yet or if the fertility clinic was a target. The FBI and ATF are on the scene. Some reports say law enforcement is looking for other bombs.

Wow! Listen to this explosion.




