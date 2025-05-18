NYU Commencement Speaker’s Diploma Held Back Over His Genocide Speech

New York University said it is withholding the diploma of a student who condemned “genocide” in Gaza while delivering a graduation speech Wednesday. The university said the student violated the school’s rules..

Logan Rozos told members of his graduating class:

“As I search my heart today in addressing you all … the only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine.”

“The genocide currently occurring is supported politically and militarily by the United States, is paid for by our tax dollars, and has been livestreamed to our phones for the past 18 months,” he said. “I condemn this genocide. End complicity in this genocide.”

NYU “strongly” denounced “the choice by a student at Gallatin School’s graduation,” university spokesperson John Beckman said in a statement after the Wednesday ceremony.

“NYU strongly denounces the choice by a student at the Gallatin School’s graduation today—one of over 20 school graduation ceremonies across our campus—to misuse his role as student speaker to express his personal and one-sided political views.

“He lied about the speech he was going to deliver and violated the commitment he made to comply with our rules. The University is withholding his diploma while we pursue disciplinary actions.

“NYU is deeply sorry that the audience was subjected to these remarks and that this moment was stolen by someone who abused a privilege that was conferred upon him.”

He lied to get up before the graduating students and their families, and upset anyone who disagreed with him.

The speech drew loud cheers from the crowd and a standing ovation from some graduating students.

But as video of the speech spread online, it was roundly denounced by pro-Israel groups, who accused NYU of creating an unsafe environment for Jewish students.

Rozos is a gay black trans man who is an actor. He studied cultural criticism and political economy at Gallatin School, a liberal arts school within NYU.

Cultural criticism and political economy? Can you imagine the Marxist nonsense they use to indoctrinate students in those programs?

