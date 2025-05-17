Coming Soon! Putin and Trump Meeting at the Vatican

President Trump will soon meet with Russian President Putin, hopefully to hammer out the beginning of a peace agreement and exchange prisoners. Perhaps even more will be accomplished. Don’t let the media alarm you about this meeting.

The media is trying to terrorize people, acting as if what Donald Trump is doing is a mystery. Donald Trump wants good trade deals so we can pay down the debt, and he wants to end wars. Isn’t that obvious?

Speaking of wars, Zelensky and Putin need to cooperate.

Currently, Sec. Rubio is working out a meeting between Russian President Putin and President Trump because the war has always been between Russia and the United States.

Many operatives want to keep them apart, and it’s not because Putin is Stalin. He might be, but that is not the reason.

We have NATO chock full of Europeans who want us to fight their war for them. They want Russia removed as a threat. Russia can’t even defeat Ukraine. They are no threat to them. There is the globalist WEF and UN. They want global dominance and to determine the world order. The CIA is interested in keeping the proxy war going. The UK wants war. The last thing they want is for the US and Russia to agree to anything.

We mustn’t forget the military-industrial complex. They love war. Then there are the bankers who plan to control our money and movements through digital ID and the universal coins they control. The war will help them achieve their goals.

The thought of President Trump bringing us to a world order that works for everyone, including people other than Europeans and Americans, alarms them.

Pope Leo offered to help and Sec. Rubio is taking him up on it. The Pope wants peace. Donald Trump is desperate to stop the needless killing of these young Russian and Ukrainian men.

So far, this Pope is more concerned about God than the climate.

.@SecRubio on Russia-Ukraine talks: "We thank the Holy See for its willingness to be involved in this process…We are grateful for their longstanding efforts, not simply on trying to broker peace but on the exchanges of the prisoners…" pic.twitter.com/ngDMZGpOca — CSPAN (@cspan) May 17, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email