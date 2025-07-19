Car Plows into an LA Crowd, Wounds More Than 20 or 30

By
M Dowling
-
0
32

More than 20 people were injured when a car plowed through a crowd in East Hollywood early Saturday morning. The Los Angeles Fire Department estimates at least 4-5 people are in critical condition, 8-10 are in serious condition and 10-15 are in fair condition.

This took place on Santa Monica Blvd.

Witnesses say the crowd was gathering for a street event at 2 am.

This appears to be the car, but it is not confirmed. The driver allegedly died, but that is unconfirmed.

