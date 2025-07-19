Car Plows into an LA Crowd, Wounds More Than 20 or 30

More than 20 people were injured when a car plowed through a crowd in East Hollywood early Saturday morning. The Los Angeles Fire Department estimates at least 4-5 people are in critical condition, 8-10 are in serious condition and 10-15 are in fair condition.

This took place on Santa Monica Blvd.

Witnesses say the crowd was gathering for a street event at 2 am.

Car plows into crowd in Los Angeles, injuring at least 20

Emergency services descended on Santa Monica Boulevard in East Hollywood after a vehicle smashed into pedestrians at around 2am local time.#LosAngeles #Emergency #SantaMonica #EastHollywood #CarCrash #LAFireDepartment pic.twitter.com/aDvPj3IeO5 — Europe Cognizant (@EuropeCognizant) July 19, 2025

This appears to be the car, but it is not confirmed. The driver allegedly died, but that is unconfirmed.