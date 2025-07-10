Dershowitz: “I Know There Is a Client List…I Know the Names”

Alan Dershowitz said he has seen Jeffrey Epstein’s client list. He knows the information is being suppressed. Their files are suppressed, and Professor Dershowitz knows who the suppressors are.

If he is telling the truth, we must have this information, and President Trump is actively trying to shut this down. He wouldn’t be part of this cover-up. However, it won’t go away. The genie is out of that bottle. I think there are many more important things than Epstein and his perv client list, but without answers, this will come back to haunt the administration into the midterms.

Dershowitz said that at least one person on the list has been accused and some of the guilty are accusers.

Professor Emeritus Dershowitz: “I have seen. This is not an opinion, this is a fact,” legal scholar Alan Dershowitz said, “I have seen it. Remember, I was accused falsely on the absence, and ultimately I was completely cleared. The woman admitted that she may have mistook me for somebody else, and withdrew all of her lawsuits.

Professor Emeritus Dershowitz: “And so from day one, from the day I was accused, I said, I want every document out, because I knew every document would prove I was innocent. So let me tell you, I know for a fact, documents are being suppressed, and they’re being suppressed to protect individuals. I know the names of the individuals. I know why they’re being suppressed. I know who’s suppressing them, but I’m bound by confidentiality from a judge and cases, and I can’t disclose what I know, but my hand to God I know, I know the names.”

Interviewer: “Without names, are these politicians, business leaders…”

Professor Emeritus Dershowitz: “Both, they’re everything. And let me tell you, a lot of them are, at least one of them is somebody who was accused. Others are accusers, and the judges have said, if somebody calls themselves a victim, a victim, we’re not going to give any information about them.

“But they may not be victims, they may be perpetrators. So we don’t have information about false accusers, and we know there have been many false accusers who have accused innocent people for money, and those records are being deliberately, willfully suppressed, and they shouldn’t be suppressed if the accusation is allowed out. So should the material that diminishes the credibility of the accuser.

“We want total transparency on this, every single document, no redaction. That’s what I’ve said from day one. I wave any of my rights to privacy, anything, there is about me. I’m happy because it will be exculpatory because I know I haven’t touched a woman other than my wife, from the day I met Jeffrey Epstein, I don’t even hug people.”