Criminal Referrals on Obama, Comey, Brennan, and Clapper Now!

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard calls for the prosecution of Barack Obama, James Comey, John Brennan, and James Clapper. The crime is fabricating the intelligence behind the Russian Collusion Hoax.

It was a “treasonous conspiracy.”

DNI Gabbard dropped proof of criminal activity by the Obama administration.

“Their goal was to usurp President Trump and subvert the will of the American people,” DNI Gabbard wrote on X.

“No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The integrity of our democratic republic depends on it.

“We are turning over all documents to the DOJ for criminal referral,” she wrote.

The Obama team projected onto Trump what they were actually doing to Trump.

The Intel Community Became a Democrat PR Arm

They did not have evidence or intel to charge Trump since he was innocent. So they constantly leaked to the media and turned the intelligence community into their weapon.

Michael Shellenberger explained that the Obama administration used the intelligence community as their PR arm to push the Russia hoax. They undermined the election and accused Donald Trump of undermining it.

Michael Shellenberger explained that the Obama administration used the intelligence community as their PR arm to push the Russia hoax. They undermined the election and accused Donald Trump of undermining it.

Watch Jim Comey lie under oath.

“Russia interfered…there’s no fuzz on that, says Comey. “It’s not a close call.” “It’s as unfake as you can get,” and “it’s about America.” The “entire intelligence community” agrees.

It’s not only about Comey and an innocent President Trump. It’s about making Russia, a formidable nation, an enemy when they were innocent of this. They seriously harmed foreign relations and didn’t care.

Watch James Comey lie under oath in 2017 about the seriousness of "Russian election interference." The memo that DNI Gabbard released proves clearly that Comey was lying during this testimony.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ODNI News Release No. 15-25

July 18, 2025

New Evidence of Obama Administration Conspiracy to Subvert President Trump’s 2016 Victory and Presidency

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Friday, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard revealed overwhelming evidence that demonstrates how, after President Trump won the 2016 election against Hillary Clinton, President Obama and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump.

In the months leading up to the November 2016 election, the Intelligence Community (IC) consistently assessed that Russia is “probably not trying … to influence the election by using cyber means.”

On December 7, 2016, after the election, talking points were prepared for DNI James Clapper stating, “Foreign adversaries did not use cyberattacks on election infrastructure to alter the US Presidential election outcome.”

On December 9, 2016, President Obama’s White House gathered top National Security Council Principals for a meeting that included James Clapper, John Brennan, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe and others, to discuss Russia.

Principals for a meeting that included James Clapper, John Brennan, Susan Rice, John Kerry, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe and others, After the meeting, DNI Clapper’s Executive Assistant sent an email to IC leaders tasking them with creating a new IC assessment “per the President’s request” that details the “tools Moscow used and actions it took to influence the 2016 election.” It went on to say, “ODNI will lead this effort with participation from CIA, FBI, NSA, and DHS.”

that details the “tools Moscow used and actions it took to influence the 2016 election.” It went on to say, “ODNI will lead this effort with participation from CIA, FBI, NSA, and DHS.” Obama officials leaked false statements to media outlets , including The Washington Post, claiming, “Russia has attempted through cyber means to interfere in, if not actively influence, the outcome of an election.”

, including The Washington Post, claiming, “Russia has attempted through cyber means to interfere in, if not actively influence, the outcome of an election.” On January 6, 2017, a new Intelligence Community Assessment was released that directly contradicted the IC assessments that were made throughout the previous six months.

After months of investigation into this matter, the facts reveal this new assessment was based on information that was known by those involved to be manufactured i.e. the Steele Dossier or deemed as not credible. This was politicized intelligence that was used as the basis for countless smears seeking to delegitimize President Trump’s victory, the years-long Mueller investigation, two Congressional impeachments, high level officials being investigated, arrested, and thrown in jail, heightened US-Russia tensions, and more.

“The issue I am raising is not a partisan issue. It is one that concerns every American. The information we are releasing today clearly shows there was a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government.

Their goal was to subvert the will of the American people and enact what was essentially a years-long coup with the objective of trying to usurp the President from fulfilling the mandate bestowed upon him by the American people,” said DNI Tulsi Gabbard.

“Their egregious abuse of power and blatant rejection of our Constitution threatens the very foundation and integrity of our democratic republic. No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.

The American people’s faith and trust in our democratic republic and therefore the future of our nation depends on it. As such, I am providing all documents to the Department of Justice to deliver the accountability that President Trump, his family, and the American people deserve.”

The files and a memo on today’s release are available on DNI.gov. DNI Gabbard will post updates on X (@DNIGabbard) and Truth Social (@DNlTulsiGabbard