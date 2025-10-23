Cardinal Cupich Says the Church Stands with Migrants [Illegal Aliens]

M Dowling
5

Far-left Cardinal Cupich says the Catholic Church stands with migrants [illegal aliens]. In the speech below, he says, as our “shepherd” and fellow “pilgrim,” he portrays the migrants as loving mothers and children, ignoring Tren de Aragua, MS-13, terrorists, radical Islamists, deadbeats.

They broke our laws. That alone is enough to send them home.

I have been to Vatican City, and they can fit millions of migrants there. They can put up tents and take them in. When they do that, I’ll take them more seriously.

Has Cardinal Cupich lamented the victims of criminal aliens?

Cardinal Sarah should have been the Pope.

CoyoteTruth
15 minutes ago

Cupich??? What a joker.

