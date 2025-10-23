The Press Corps Didn’t Agree to the Rules So There’s a New One

The Department of War announced on October 22, 2025, a revamped Pentagon press corps, adding over 60 journalists from conservative-leaning media after traditional media organizations including The New York Times, CNN, and The Washington Post surrendered credentials in protest against a new access policy. The policy, introduced in early October by Secretary Pete Hegseth, requires journalists to sign a pledge acknowledging revocable privileges and adherence to security rules.

Supporters praise the move for promoting unbiased reporting, critics argue it could enable government control over military coverage.

The rules traditional media wouldn’t sign on to have been in writing for some time, but no one followed them. Secretary Hegseth is just requiring them to follow the rules, and they wouldn’t do it.

The Pentagon is replacing traditional media to cover the military with Tim Pool, Gateway Pundit, Jack Posobiec, LindellTV, TPUSA Frontlines, The National Pulse, Human Events, The Post Millennial, Washington Reporter, Red State, Real America’s Voice with Steve Bannon, OANN, HuffPo, The Federalist, Epoch Times. These are my favorite: Turkish and Korean blogs. The press corps will include the Turkish newspaper Akşam, three individuals from the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency, two Turkish freelancers, a reporter for the Australian, an Afghan freelancer; and three lesser-known operations, AWPS News, the India Globe and a blog called USA Journal Korea.

I think a few of the choices are nuts, but I trust the pillow guy more than I trust WaPo, CNN, NY Times, or MSNBC. Traditional media has become 24/7 propaganda.

To be fair, it’s justice after the media lied about the facts of the agreement. Read more on this link.

Sean Parnell wrote:

Today, the Department of War is announcing the next generation of the Pentagon press corps. We are excited to announce over 60 journalists, representing a broad spectrum of new media outlets and independent journalists, have signed the Pentagon’s media access policy and will be joining the new Pentagon press corps. Twenty-six journalists across 18 outlets were among the former Pentagon press corps who chose to sign the DOW media access policy.

New media outlets and independent journalists have created the formula to circumvent the lies of the mainstream media and get real news directly to the American people. Their reach and impact collectively are far more effective and balanced than the self-righteous media who chose to self-deport from the Pentagon. Americans have largely abandoned digesting their news through the lens of activists who masquerade as journalists in the mainstream media. We look forward to beginning a fresh relationship with members of the new Pentagon press corps.

We’ve gone from almost totally left wing to almost totally right wing. I wish them well and hope they represent us with honor and impartiality.