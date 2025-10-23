Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rallies Radicals to Take Over the Country

Radical Islamists plan to mobilize and take over America. They are in Congress, screaming, cursing, damaging, and they are communist Islamists. Democrats allowed them into their party.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib:

“Look at this room, motherfuckers, we ain’t going anywhere. Political structures that I have to work in, that we all are surrounded by, was built on slavery and genocide and rape and oppression.

“Real change doesn’t come from the cowards and war mongers in Congress. It comes from the streets. It comes from all of us mobilizing and seizing the power to resist and fight back. That is the compass in this country.

“Now we’re in Congress, and we’re every corner of the United States.”

People like Rashida will destroy this county. We’re fighting for our existence as a free nation, and radical collectivists are trying to stop us. Thank a Democrat.