Cartels, Gangs, Terrorists Put Bounties on ICE Officers & Agents Heads

M Dowling
25

Federal immigration agents in Chicago were faced with two vehicular assaults in one day today. In the second one, an illegal alien rammed an ICE vehicle and fled into a home. These are two of the 1000% increases in assaults against ICE. They are fueled by Illinois sanctuary policies and the vicious rhetoric from the politicians, including notably Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Deputy Tricia McLaughlin said they will appeal the judge’s decision against troops in Portland. She also referred to bounties on specific agents during an interview on Fox.

Secretary Kristi Noem said that the cartels, gangs, terror groups are actually putting bounties on specific immigration agents.

“We have specific officers and agents that have bounties that have been put out on their heads. It’s been $2,000 to kidnap them, $10,000 to kill them. They’ve released their pictures. They’ve sent them between their networks, and it’s an extremely dangerous situation and unprecedented. So we’ve put protective detail around those individuals. This isn’t just about protesting free speech. They’re actually going out there and saying, kill these people and we’ll give you this much money to do it.”

Deputy McLaughlin said they will get to the funders and they will be held accountable, but she also referred to the politicians pushing this by demonizing ICE, like calling them the “Sleaze Patrol.”

The video the Democrats are spreading around is not the correct video. Gov. Pritzker lied and attacked ICE, making it racist when race has nothing to do with any of this.

We have a true insurrection by Democrats and their useful idiots.

Rod Martin
Rod Martin
1 hour ago

That looks like an assault , 1 car equals a lot of bullets

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

I can guarantee that the Bondi DOJ will do nothing of any significance. I can guarantee the Noem DHS is and will do things. The only way Bondi does anything is if public pressure and orders from Trump force her to, and then she will do the bare minimum. She still has not indicted Leticia James! How many more grand… Read more »

Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
1 hour ago

But according to the Main Stream Media the right is more violent

yes and the Moon is made of cheese !

