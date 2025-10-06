“World Leader” Greta Thunberg Rants About Israel

Greta Thunberg was recently demoted by her radical comrades and put on a smaller boat. It didn’t stop her dishonest rants. Greta recently lied about an Israeli drone slamming into her boat when it was a flare one of her comrades set off in the boat.

Greta was deported from Israel to Greece, and now Sweden. She was on the radical propaganda flotilla to Gaza until Israel stopped them.

In 2023, Fox News referred to her as a world leader:

She doesn’t care about the climate any longer. It’s all about supporting the radical Islamists of Gaza as the flotilla came under Israeli jurisdiction and was halted for their safety.

Greta has Asperger’s but admitted she is also emotionally disturbed. She has no background in climate or the Israel-Hamas war.

Thunberg has also marched with communists. She was arrested several times in staged events at violent Antifa riots on behalf of Antifa. She has demanded “the overthrow of the whole capitalist system.”

Funded by Hamas?

Greta, who spouts Hamas talking points, is potentially funded by Hamas.

The IDF found and released documents discovered in Gaza that allegedly trace direct Hamas involvement in organizing and financing the operation.

They reveal a close link between the flotilla leaders and Hamas, particularly through the Palestinian Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), which is considered Hamas’s representative abroad.

However, the Global Sumud Flotilla has also stated that it is a civil and humanitarian mission and denies any direct funding from Hamas, emphasizing that it relies on small voluntary contributions from activists and supporters worldwide.

It’s clearly not a humanitarian mission. They bring nothing to the people. It’s purely propaganda.

According to the documents, the Palestinian Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), which was established in 2018 as Hamas’ overseas body. Operating under a civilian cover, the PCPA effectively functions as Hamas’ foreign representation, organizing activities against Israel that include violent demonstrations, marches, and flotilla provocations.

Israel designated the PCPA a terror organization.

One of the documents is a 2021 letter from Ismail Haniyeh, the deceased former head of Hamas’ political bureau, addressed to the chairman of the PCPA. In it, Haniyeh calls for unity and explicitly endorses the group as part of Hamas’ network. Israel formally designated the PCPA as a terrorist organization that same year, citing its role as an operational arm of Hamas.

Another document, also recovered in Gaza, lists PCPA operatives, including senior Hamas figures involved in flotilla activity. The list names Zaher Birawi, who leads the organization’s Hamas sector in the United Kingdom and has played a prominent role in flotilla campaigns to Gaza for more than 15 years. Also identified is Saif Abu Kashek, a Hamas operative based in Spain, whose role extends beyond activism.

Abu Kashek serves as chief executive of Cyber Neptune, a front company in Spain that owns dozens of vessels slated for use in the “Sumud” flotilla. According to the findings, this arrangement places flotilla ships under Hamas’s hidden ownership, despite their presentation as part of a civilian protest effort.