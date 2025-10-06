New York Is Falling to Communism, So Are Democrats

M Dowling
New York is falling to communism. Mamdani is only a symptom of a larger movement led by the Democrat Socialists of America (DSA) who are communists.

A communist, Tiffany Caban, won a district primary last night. It is a very bad sign., and it won’t end there. Many of the New York City Council are of the same mindset. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a communist. DSA of which they are members is a communist organization.

Communists can’t get elected as communists so they run as Democrats and the party lets them.

Here is one of our New York communist youth:

He speaks for all Democrats.

Democrats sing commie songs now:

The communist tactics of 1943 still work.

Communist morons:

The Cuba lie:

As long as Democrats support a revolutionary communist like Mamdani, they are communists and don’t have any ties to patriotism, military, police or firemen.

This is what communism does. I know this for a fact:

