Catholics for Catholics: A Well-Organized Attempt to Separate Catholics from the GOP

David Axelrod is one of the most dangerous of the Obama political operatives because of the power he wields. He’s a Marxist who is very active behind the scenes. Mr. Axelrod, who is Jewish, has no reason to meet with the Pope. Yet they did meet, and we haven’t received a reasonable explanation for it. After the meeting, the Pope became much more political in his attacks on President Trump.

As I have said repeatedly, the Pope has become part of the movement to separate Catholics from the Republican Party, wittingly or unwittingly. Democrats have little to offer Catholics who follow the faith. especially when it comes to pro-life issues. After his Axelrod meeting, the Pope conflated pro-life with the execution of the most vicious killers.

The very religious and highly respected John Yep, an avid supporter of Pope Leo’s, confirms that the Pope looks like he is in on the conspiracy to reverse the Catholic vote, which voted for Trump by 58%. It is amazing that any Catholic would think it is okay to support the abortion-to-the-moment-of-birth party.

John Yep on the Conspiracy

John Yep, president of Catholics for Catholics (CforC), has been a vocal supporter of Pope Leo XIV, the first U.S.-born pope, and has framed his papacy as a moment of moral clarity and hope for American Catholics.

He framed the President’s post to the Pope as an “attack” and was offended by the so-called Jesus picture. Mr. Yep agreed with the Pope about the harsh comments President Trump made regarding Iran, his saber-rattling threats.

However, he then said this:

“At the same time, we must address a troubling trend. There is a well-organized attempt by the left to sever the Catholic base from the Republican Party, which up until now has been more aligned with Catholic teaching than the Democrat Party. The Democrats still have not recovered from the historic landslide that Catholics delivered to President Trump in the 2024 election.

“The recent amplifications of a discord between Rome and the White House, oftentimes exaggerated, trace back to left-leaning “Catholics in name only,” who are determined to swing the Catholic vote back in the other direction.

“This is a highly coordinated operation from key Obama advisors and prominent liberal Catholic clergy intentionally stoking the flames of discord with the intention of separating the Catholic base from the Republican Party.

“The recent CBS interview with Cardinals McIlroy, Cupich, and Tobin, speaking out against the Iran War while failing to ever address the scandals of “Catholic” President Joe Biden, demonstrates this point. Catholic patriots ought to be prudently aware of who is behind these provocations. In this sense, President Trump is right to ask the Holy Father about his high-profile meeting with key Obama strategist David Axelrod.

“Without clarification, this meeting threatens to drag the Pope into the group described above that is not operating out of love for truth, but out of a sinister desire for disunity. The independent voice of the Holy Father as the Vicar of Christ, solely focused on defending the Faith, is what we all desire and pray for.

“The role of the Catholic patriot in America is more crucial than ever. Our Faith gives us the freedom never to be sheep that follow blindly a political leader or even a Pope who may at times err in his prudential judgments.

“We are sheep, but sheep that follow the Good Shepherd, Jesus Christ, whose teachings, found in the Catholic Church, are what we must live and die for. In closing, let us pray for President Trump.

“The demands and pressures of the job of President are unparalleled. He is under intense pressure, and he deserves our unfailing prayers. Let us not fail to remember the tremendous good that President Trump has done for America. We ask God to bless him, and we ask that our Church may be the support for this Republic that it needs to be to remain one nation under God.”

Emphasis mine.

CATHOLICS FOR CATHOLICS STATEMENT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S ATTACK ON POPE LEO XIV President Trump’s attack on Pope Leo yesterday, Sunday April 12, was disheartening and merits an apology. His subsequent post depicting himself as Jesus is as dangerous as it is scandalous to all… pic.twitter.com/TfgDQbIpjK — Catholics for Catholics 🇺🇲 (@CforCatholics) April 13, 2026

Why is the Pope meeting with President Obama’s former Senior Advisor, David Axelrod? @gregkellyusa quotes @USAYep last night on @NEWSMAX pic.twitter.com/bBH33UCXyX — Catholics for Catholics 🇺🇲 (@CforCatholics) April 17, 2026

Pope Francis filled up the College of Cardinals with leftists, and they voted for a pope who would get Trump.

Father Pavone, the defrocked anti-abortion priest, also commented: