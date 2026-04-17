Report: Woman Is Coming Forward on Sen. Gallego, Criminal If Trafficked Sex

Ruben Gallego was a close friend of Eric Swalwell’s. They hung around together, and his claim that he knew nothing of Swalwell’s abuse of women comes into question. That brings us to Rep. Luna.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has referred Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) to the Senate Ethics Committee due to troubling allegations. And there is purportedly a woman coming forward about Gallego. Reportedly, the Senate is investigating. Rep. Luna on CBS News:

“There is a woman that allegedly is coming forward with attorneys, wants to go on record about an incident that occurred between the two of them at the same time, and the event with sexual nature, allegedly.”

“I have confirmed with Senator John Thune’s chief of staff, as well as they’re linking us to their ethics that they are investigating, and we are sending all appropriate information directly to them now.”

“That’s not just that. There’s also two apparently issues of campaign finance violations.”

“Again, look, I am one member of Congress, but I’m not going to be like some of my colleagues that waited forever in a day to bring this information forward. I think that if this is happening, that it needs to be dealt with!”

🚨 MUST WATCH VIDEO: A nervous looking Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona) DENIES any involvement or presence in the now infamous video of Eric Swalwell on a bed. Gallego says the second man is not him and blames Chris LaCivita and right wing Republicans… America’s Mayor Live 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ykvQ2We3yj pic.twitter.com/hEZ0fbsrBS — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) April 16, 2026

Trafficked Sex?

Rep. Luna told Major Garrett that the Senate “has its own trash to take out,” meaning Ruben Gallego. She noted that there was a sexual incident with the two of them and Swalwell. There is a possibility that it could involve people who were trafficked. It is information that must be investigated. Mr. Gallego could be completely innocent or not.

Also, there are questions about campaign finance violations. Allegedly, they used campaign cash for Ruben’s wedding. I don’t know what evidence they think they have of any of this. It will have to be investigated, but let’s clean house if it’s true.

Let’s also investigate the slush fund congressmen use to pay off women, or whoever, for NDAs, with tax dollars.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) is accusing Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) of misconduct, telling CBS News’ Major Garrett on Thursday that her office has provided Senate Majority Leader Thune’s staff with allegations related to Gallego that are “sexual in nature.” A Gallego spokesperson… pic.twitter.com/bv0XgrANEi — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 17, 2026

Gallego said that he heard Swalwell was “flirty.”