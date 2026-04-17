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Home Home Report: Woman Is Coming Forward on Sen. Gallego, Criminal If Trafficked Sex

Report: Woman Is Coming Forward on Sen. Gallego, Criminal If Trafficked Sex

By
M Dowling
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0
30

Ruben Gallego was a close friend of Eric Swalwell’s. They hung around together, and his claim that he knew nothing of Swalwell’s abuse of women comes into question. That brings us to Rep. Luna.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has referred Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) to the Senate Ethics Committee due to troubling allegations. And there is purportedly a woman coming forward about Gallego. Reportedly, the Senate is investigating. Rep. Luna on CBS News:

“There is a woman that allegedly is coming forward with attorneys, wants to go on record about an incident that occurred between the two of them at the same time, and the event with sexual nature, allegedly.”

“I have confirmed with Senator John Thune’s chief of staff, as well as they’re linking us to their ethics that they are investigating, and we are sending all appropriate information directly to them now.”

“That’s not just that. There’s also two apparently issues of campaign finance violations.”

“Again, look, I am one member of Congress, but I’m not going to be like some of my colleagues that waited forever in a day to bring this information forward. I think that if this is happening, that it needs to be dealt with!”

Trafficked Sex?

Rep. Luna told Major Garrett that the Senate “has its own trash to take out,” meaning Ruben Gallego. She noted that there was a sexual incident with the two of them and Swalwell. There is a possibility that it could involve people who were trafficked. It is information that must be investigated. Mr. Gallego could be completely innocent or not.

Also, there are questions about campaign finance violations. Allegedly, they used campaign cash for Ruben’s wedding. I don’t know what evidence they think they have of any of this. It will have to be investigated, but let’s clean house if it’s true.

Let’s also investigate the slush fund congressmen use to pay off women, or whoever, for NDAs, with tax dollars.

Gallego said that he heard Swalwell was “flirty.”

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