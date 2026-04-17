Israel Is Unhappy About a “No Bombs” Deal! Trump & Iran’s Nuclear Dust

Israel will stop bombing Lebanon, and that will be a good thing to see. However, it’s now on the U.S. plate. President Trump will work with Lebanon on the Hezbollah situation. President Trump has had enough of Israel bombing Lebanon. It doesn’t seem to have worked. It will be a relief to see bombing stop, if only for ten days, but what does it mean for the U.S?

“The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear ‘Dust, created by our great B2 bombers—no money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form. This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon and deal with the Hezbollah situation in an appropriate manner. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you! President DJT.”

Israel feels this is a big win for the regime and a big loss for Israel. However, with all their bombing and ingenious tactics, the needle hasn’t moved. Mark Levin said they were destroying Hezbollah. Maybe he knows something we don’t know. I think the bombing has to stop for good, and a new approach has to be tried. No more bombing. Find a better solution if possible. What say you?

Hezbollah just murdered six IDF soldiers. How will this be addressed? However, the deal isn’t in place yet.

I’m sorry. Israel and Lebanon were never at war. Netanyahu should have announced this, not President Trump. This is a major win for the Islamic regime, and Hezbollah. This is not what the people of Israel wanted. They want to finish up Hezbollah already. https://t.co/iWSfcNYeGr — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 16, 2026

President Trump said the Iran deal is NOT tied to Lebanon.

🇺🇸BREAKING: President Trump: “We will MAKE LEBANON GREAT AGAIN!” President Trump and Marco Rubio held the first Lebanon-Israel talks in decades. Hopefully Peace will break out and The Iranian threat will soon be done. pic.twitter.com/SCTNIec390 — And We Know©🇺🇸 (@andweknow) April 17, 2026

Israel hawk Mark Levin offered “some facts and questions,” that he said, are “worth thinking about:

Lebanese armed forces cannot stop Hezbollah

The IDF was destroying Hezbollah How does a ceasefire between Israel and the government of Lebanon or a peace deal stop Hezbollah? A ceasefire means Israel stops destroying Hezbollah since the Lebanese army and Israel are not fighting each other The Iranian regime is on the ropes thanks to the military offensive and now the blockade If reports are correct, the Iranian regime demanded Israel stop destroying Hezbollah as a condition of negotiating again with us, thereby linking Hezbollah’s survival to that of the Iranian regime. Do we want the Iranian regime and Hezbollah to survive? If so, why?”

Meanwhile, Hezbollah is still bombing, but we don’t know the details of the agreement. We don’t know if the word hasn’t gotten out. We don’t know anything.