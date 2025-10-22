Driver Responsible for 3 Deaths, Multiple Injuries Was Possibly on Drugs

Three people were killed and several others were severely injured after the driver of a semi-truck plowed into vehicles on a freeway in Ontario, California, on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said the collision created a massive fireball after the driver failed to stop as traffic slowed down.

KTLA reported later Wednesday that authorities identified the driver as Jashanpreet Singh, 21, a resident of Yuba City. Dashcam video obtained by KABC shows the moment Singh plowed into three vehicles before smashing into another semi-truck.

A total of 8 vehicles, including four big rig trucks, were involved in the deadly crash.

An eyewitness said Singh was driving at a high rate of speed when he slammed into the vehicles.

Singh, according to the California Highway Patrol, did not hit his brakes prior to the crash. He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“He didn’t try to slow down. He just went full force into the back of another truck, crushing two other cars,” the eyewitness told the KTLA-5, adding that the crash had created a huge fireball.

He allegedly got his CDL to drive a semi in California.

Singh as the same last name as the truck driver in Florida who killed three people, but it is a common name.

He has since been booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga to await charges for vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs.

BREAKING: 21-year-old Jashanpreet Singh has been ARRESTED for killing at least 3 people while under the influence operating an 18-wheeler in California. Oddly enough, his mugshot is nowhere to be found in the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s database. THIS MUST END. pic.twitter.com/16TIBpoIxB — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) October 22, 2025