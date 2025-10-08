“CBS Will Change in No Way Whatsoever”

Recently Larry Ellison made Bari Weiss the editor-in-chief of CBS and bought her blog,The Free Press, for $300 million. So, will CBS change? Not a chance!

The next live debate on The Free Press isn’t about rampant crime in Democrat cities, attacks on ICE, sanctuary city crime, pro-criminal governors and mayors. Instead, it’s about taking our guns away.

The Second Amendment is not up for grabs so we don’t need this debate.

From the intro to The Free Press debate:

Among wealthy nations, the United States is an outlier. Our rate of deaths from gun violence is about seven times higher than Canada’s and nearly 340 times higher than that of the United Kingdom. No other country at our level of prosperity faces the same level of risk from gun violence.

This is, at least in part, due to America’s unique relationship with firearms. In this country, guns are symbols of freedom. The right to bear arms is enshrined in the Second Amendment of the Constitution. For many, this right is more than historical; it is existential. It guarantees self-defense, deters tyranny, preserves sovereignty over government, and empowers citizens to resist oppression. This is why the U.S. has an estimated 120 firearms for every 100 people—meaning there are more guns than people in this country.

The tension between freedom and safety sits at the heart of our next live debate…