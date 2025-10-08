Katie Porter Is Running as a Karen for California Governor

Katie Porter is running for Governor of California but she can’t handle a normal interview with follow up questions. She made it clear she doesn’t want follow up questions. In this interview with Julie Watts, she was ready to bolt, and epitomizes the Karens of America.

Democrats are used to saying anything and never being questioned.

Here’s a partial transcript. Porter continued the interview after this but it continued to be painful.

“What do you say to the 40% of California voters who you’ll need in order to win, who voted for Trump? “

“How would I need them in order to win?”

“Well, unless you think you’re gonna get 60% of the vote. You think you’ll get 60%, all everybody who did not vote for Trump will vote for you? …”

“Yes, if it is me versus a Republican, I think that I will win the people who did not vote for Trump.”

“What if it’s you versus another Democrat?”

“I don’t intend that to be the case.”

“So how do you not intend that to be the case? Do you? Are you gonna ask them not to run?”

“No, I’m saying I’m gonna build the support. I have the support already in terms of name recognition, and so I’m going to do the very best I can to make sure that we get through this primary in a really strong position. But let me be clear with you, I represented Orange County. I represented a purple area. I have stood on my own two feet and won Republican votes before. That’s not something every candidate in this race can say. If you’re from a deep blue area, if you’re from LA or you’re from Oakland, you haven’t. You don’t have an experience.”

“You just said you don’t need those Trump voters.”

“You asked me if I needed them to win so you don’t like, this is unnecessarily argumentative. What is your question?”

“The question is the same thing I asked everybody that this is being called the empowering voters to stop Trump’s power grab. Every other candidate has answered this question. … And the question is, what do you say to the 40% of voters who voted for Trump?”

“Oh, I’m happy to say that it’s the do you need them to win? Th part that I don’t understand. I’m happy to answer the question as you have it written, and I’ll answer it.”

“And we’ve also asked the other candidates, do you think you need any of those 40% of California voters to win? And you’re saying, No, you don’t.”

“No, I’m saying I’m going to try to win every vote I can, and what I’m saying to you is that…, “ he threw her hands up in exasperation.”

“Okay, well, to those voters, okay, so, so you..”

“I don’t want to keep doing this. I’m going to call it…”

Unfortunately, Porter didn’t leave and kept talking in circles. The Karen candidate turned a simple interview into a battleground. The mystery is how could people have voted for this woman in the first place?

Even more astounding is her acceptance of pedophilia as a gender category. Check that out in the second clip.

Watch how @katieporteroc aka “Karen” becomes quickly overwrought during a neutral interview on CBS Sacramento. Reporter, Julie Watts sat down with each candidate for governor of California to ask direct questions on a variety of issues. No one should want THIS for California… pic.twitter.com/2QUO5ivGaC — KlausKnowsMe (@KlausKnowsMe) October 7, 2025

Pedophilia is a gender cateogry?