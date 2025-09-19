Man Who Planned to Kill Justice Kavanaugh Is a Trans

Remember the strange man who showed up at Justice Kavanaugh’s home with zip ties and a gun? He was planning to kill Justice Kavanaugh and possibly his family if he needed to do it. That was in 2022 and a lot of the information about it has been under wraps.

The court filings indicate that he wanted to kill three conservative justices on the Court and is a transgender. He wants to be called by a female name.

The Story

CBS News reports that the California man who pleaded guilty to attempting to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh wanted to kill three justices single-handedly “to alter the constitutional order for ideological ends.”

This is another transgender, radicalized by the left, and he wanted to do it for ideological means. It’s not a Republican ideology.

This information came in a sentencing memo filed on Friday in Maryland. The man’s name is currently Nicholas Roske. He has apparently used female identities before the attempted murder. Watching out of control trans is like watching a rerun of Psycho.

Court filings referred to one of his names as “Sophie.”

He was arrested in June 2022 with a handgun, ammunition, knife and some tools. His plan was either to kidnap the justice or kill him or both.

Prosecutors want Roske sentenced to 30 years to life.

Opinion

Far-left Democrats have been indoctrinating people with mental problems and encouraged gender dysphoria. They have radicalized them for votes and power, and now they have some who are very out of control.