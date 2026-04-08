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ICE Arrested Five Dangerous Aliens Who Came in Through Porous Borders

By
M Dowling
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ICE arrested five illegal immigrants over the past month who are wanted for murder and other violent crimes in their home countries, including several subjects of Interpol Red Notices.

ICE said the migrants were apprehended in New England and are wanted overseas for serious violent offenses, including homicide and attempted homicide.

“ERO Boston has always been—and will continue to be—strongly committed to targeted enforcement actions against the most dangerous criminal aliens, ensuring the safety and security of our New England communities,” ICE Boston said.

One was released into the country by Barack Obama’s administration, and the other four allegedly by Joe Biden’s administration.

There are many more.

This woman might face police charges for reporting illegal aliens to ICE in Maryland.

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