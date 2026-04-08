ICE Arrested Five Dangerous Aliens Who Came in Through Porous Borders

ICE arrested five illegal immigrants over the past month who are wanted for murder and other violent crimes in their home countries, including several subjects of Interpol Red Notices.

ICE said the migrants were apprehended in New England and are wanted overseas for serious violent offenses, including homicide and attempted homicide.

“ERO Boston has always been—and will continue to be—strongly committed to targeted enforcement actions against the most dangerous criminal aliens, ensuring the safety and security of our New England communities,” ICE Boston said.

One was released into the country by Barack Obama’s administration, and the other four allegedly by Joe Biden’s administration.

NEW: ICE Boston announces the arrests of five illegal aliens who are wanted for murder in their home countries, including several with Interpol Red Notice warrants for their arrest. All were wandering freely on the streets of MA & CT. ICE thread w/ info on each below 👇🏻 https://t.co/vROKgeIJvv pic.twitter.com/O2iUKqqS1p — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 7, 2026

Kele Cristian Alves-Pereira Arrested March 13 in Everett, Massachusetts Authorities in Brazil issued a warrant for Alves-Periera for the offense of murder on Feb. 22, 2021, with INTERPOL issuing a red notice for her arrest. pic.twitter.com/kK7DKrhWOj — ICE Boston (@EROBoston) April 7, 2026

Bryan Rafael Gomez Arrested April 4 in Worcester, Massachusetts Gomez is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice for homicide and is wanted by authorities in the Dominican Republic. pic.twitter.com/QvmABOsDLw — ICE Boston (@EROBoston) April 7, 2026

Altieris Chaves Paiva Arrested April 5 in Falmouth, Massachusetts Paiva is the subject of an Interpol Red Notice for homicide and is wanted by authorities in Brazil. pic.twitter.com/dU77Cwsbkt — ICE Boston (@EROBoston) April 7, 2026

There are many more.

ICE arrested CONVICTED CHILD RAPIST Jorge Artemio Gonzalez-Lugo, of Mexico, upon his release from prison in Washington state, March 30. He’ll stay in ICE custody pending deportation proceedings. pic.twitter.com/jJZliDmLK2 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) April 8, 2026

This woman might face police charges for reporting illegal aliens to ICE in Maryland.