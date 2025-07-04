Censorship Is Alive and Well

Nothing has changed when it comes to censorship. The larger conservative sites manage to use google ads but the Sentinel cannot. Sentinel violated their policies with four articles, one is an article about Gettysburg:

Today is the first day at Gettysburg, one of the bloodiest days of the Civil War

It was too “shocking,” yet it came from the American Battlefield Trust, and was only a historical account.

There were three other articles.

A Sharia-compliant Muslim City in the Heart of Texas. It’s factual but they considered it “dangerous or derogatory.”

Sen. Murphy: Zohran’s Economic Message Is the Future of the Party. It too is factual but is considered “dangerous or derogatory.”

Fake Ghetto Girl Jasmine Crockett Comes in Last. That was a little harsh but not as harsh as the things she said. They considered it “dangerous or derogatory.” I can see them not wanting that one, but it’s hardly dangerous. Jasmine, the prep school girl who pretends she came from the ghetto, launched attacks that were dangerous and derogatory.

Nonetheless, I won’t be selling any more Yellowfin Tuna or dress ads. One must self-censor to sell those.

Facebook is also still censoring. I either get seen by 1 to 3 people (shadow banning) or they take the articles down. You can’t have even insignificant ads about illegal immigration, the wars, and many other topics. I don’t try to share anything concerning LGBT or RFK, Dr. Fauci, but it doesn’t seem to matter.

The articles are factual but I add commentary. I am going to try and eliminate the commentary, but I don’t think it will matter.