Mamdani Lied on his College App, Claiming to Be African American

Commie Zohran Mamdani lied on his college application, claiming he was African American when he is Asian. He was born in Uganda and lived there until he was five years old but his parents are East Indians.

He’s like another leftist, our illustrious screaming Senator from Massachusetts, Pocahontas.

Zohran said he has a complex background. It looks more like he was DEI-ing his way into Columbia.

Zohran didn’t become an American Citizen until 2018 after he filled out the application in 2009 as a high school senior.

NYT reportedly unveiled that Zorhan Mamdani wrote he’s Asian and African American on his college application. He responded to the report saying it was “an attempt to represent his complex background given the limited choices…” pic.twitter.com/dpPqkD0zDn — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) July 3, 2025

Mamdani claimed to be “Black” or “African American” when he applied to Columbia. Mamdani was born in Uganda & lived there a few years, but he is very much South Asian & very much not black. Mamdani claims he wasn’t trying to give himself an advantage because Mamdani is a liar. pic.twitter.com/cSxF9c2mvI — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) July 3, 2025

