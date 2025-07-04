Mamdani Lied on his College App, Claiming to Be African American

M Dowling
51

Commie Zohran Mamdani lied on his college application, claiming he was African American when he is Asian. He was born in Uganda and lived there until he was five years old but his parents are East Indians.

He’s like another leftist, our illustrious screaming Senator from Massachusetts, Pocahontas.

Zohran said he has a complex background. It looks more like he was DEI-ing his way into Columbia.

Zohran didn’t become an American Citizen until 2018 after he filled out the application in 2009 as a high school senior.

Reportedly, Eric Adams is soaring in the polls. Andrew Cuomo should drop out, but he has a big ego.


Cap
Cap
3 minutes ago

Brilliant! All of us should just do the same and lie our butts off on everything. If you can’t beat’m, join em. Trump is a fraud, he is dead to me. For starters, Trump is spinning the BBB as a promise kept to eliminate SS income tax, he is lying. It’s a temporary 3 year deduction increase for ‘some’. Thanks for nothing… Read more »

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
1 hour ago

“…an attempt to represent his complex background given the limited choices…”
He takes no responsibility just blames others – they made me do it.” Guess that is typical for a Democrat.

Anonymous
Anonymous
2 hours ago

Lying IS par for the course…when it comes to the ‘left’ and Islam…

