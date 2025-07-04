Happy Independence Day! United as One for Freedom

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill

Happy Independence Day! Independence Day, in the United States, the annual celebration of nationhood held on July 4. It commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. This document announced the separation of the 13 North American colonies from Great Britain.

The Continental Congress had voted in favor of independence from Great Britain on July 2 but did not actually complete the process of revising the Declaration of Independence—originally drafted by Thomas Jefferson in consultation with fellow committee members John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman, and William Livingston—until two days later. The celebration of the declaration’s completion was initially modeled on that of the British king’s birthday, which had been marked annually by bell ringing, bonfires, solemn processions, and oratory.

You might not know that Betsy Ross suggested five stars instead of the six that George Washington originally requested because it would be quicker to sew. He agreed.

Betsy lost a husband, business, and well-being in the fight for our freedom, but never faltered.

George Washington was one of the greatest leaders of all time. He was never corrupted by power and he was humble. He had a sense of leadership and mission. Washington knew how to surround himself with talent and he knew when to take risks.

He is perhaps one of the greatest leaders of all time not only in our history but in world history.

We can never repay the Founding Fathers for what they sacrificed for our freedoms.