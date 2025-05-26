Leftist German Chancellor Friedrich Merz greenlighted Ukraine launching long-range Taurus cruise missiles directly into Russia. He removed restrictions on them. This is another very serious escalation.

Russia has warned of direct war if the Taurus missiles are launched.

This is why Putin has been expanding the ‘buffer zone’ between Russian held territory and NATO within Ukraine. Putin has said he thinks Donald Trump is sincere, but doesn’t trust others.

According to the New York Times, U.S. military and intelligence assets in the region have been leading the attacks from bases in Germany and the front lines within Ukraine.

A US base in Wiesbaden, Germany supplied the Ukrainians with the coordinates of Russian forces on their soil.

U.S. intelligence and artillery helped Ukraine quickly turn the tide against the Russian invasion.

Easing a prohibition against American boots on Ukrainian ground, Wiesbaden was allowed to put about a dozen military advisers on the ground in Kyiv.

Ultimately, the U.S. military and C.I.A. were allowed to help with strikes into Russia.

NATO and the EU are determined to go to direct war with Russia, and they won’t let Trump end the conflict.

President Trump thinks Putin has gone mad and he doesn’t know what’s wrong with him. It might not be the mystery he thinks it is. Putin accepted an agreement on Minsk II, with former Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and former President Francois Hollande of France, Both admitted it was a ruse they never intended to fulfill.

On Tuesday, Putin’s helicopter was allegedly hit with 46 drones and Russians think Ukraine had inside information.

Romania recently got stuck with the leftist candidate, and NATO got a military base out of it – the largest NATO base in Europe. It’s a boat ride to Sevastopol from there. Sevastopol was annexed by Russia in 2014.

The plans are unfolding without President Trump.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email