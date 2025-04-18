Russia Warns Germany of Direct War Over Taurus Missiles

On Thursday, the Kremlin warned Berlin that if it transfers Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, it will consider it Germany’s full-blown entry into the war, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported. They further stated that the consequences will be severe.

Maria Zakharova, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, stated that if Taurus missiles—capable of hitting targets 300 miles away—are used on Russian infrastructure, like the Crimean bridge, it will be considered a direct act of war by Germany against Russia.

“This will be considered direct participation by Germany in hostilities on the side of the Kyiv regime, with all the consequences that this entails for Germany,” Zakharova warned, making it clear that Moscow won’t turn the other cheek.

Russia stated that firing such missiles would be impossible without the involvement of Berlin’s military, the Foreign Ministry said.

”Since live firing these cruise missiles is impossible without the direct assistance of Bundeswehr servicemen, a strike on any Russian facilities, critical transport infrastructure… all this will be regarded as direct German participation in military operations,” Zakharova said.

Earlier this week, in an interview with German media, Chancellor Merz stated that Germany could supply Taurus missiles to Kiev and avoid direct intervention in the conflict itself. Ukraine’s forces should use the missiles to destroy the most “important land connection between Russia and Crimea,” Merz suggested, apparently referring to the Crimean Bridge.

In response, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev called the incoming chancellor a Nazi trying to follow in the footsteps of his father who had served in Hitler’s Wehrmacht. “Think twice, Nazi,” Medvedev wrote on X.

