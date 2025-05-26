President Trump Grants Sheriff Jenkins an Unconditional Pardon

President Donald Trump on Monday granted an unconditional pardon to a Virginia sheriff who had been convicted of federal bribery charges and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Scott Jenkins, who had been the sheriff of Culpeper County, Virginia, was set to report to jail on Tuesday.

“Sheriff Scott Jenkins, his wife Patricia, and their family have been dragged through HELL by a Corrupt and Weaponized Biden DOJ,” Trump wrote in a statement on Truth Social. “In fact, during his trial, when Sheriff Jenkins tried to offer exculpatory evidence to support himself, the Biden Judge, Robert Ballou, refused to allow it, shut him down, and then went on a tirade.”

“As we have seen, in Federal, City, and State Courts, Radical Left or Liberal Judges allow into evidence what they feel like, not what is mandated under the Constitution and Rules of Evidence,” he added. “This Sheriff is a victim of an overzealous Biden Department of Justice, and doesn’t deserve to spend a single day in jail.”

Jenkins allegedly accepted $75,000 in cash and campaign bribes from co-defendants Rick Rahim, Fredric Gumbinner and James Metcalf, as well as five others, including two undercover FBI agents.. In exchange three men were made honorary sheriffs with no power. However, it was meant to allegedly get them expanded gun rights and get out of tickets.

Jenkins had exculpatory evidence he was not allowed to present.

