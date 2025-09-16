Charges Against Tyler Robinson Announced

The 22-year-old accused killer of Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson was formally charged on Tuesday with multiple felonies.

His charges include aggravated murder, discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, witness tampering, and committing a violent offense in the presence of a child.

“The murder of Charlie Kirk is an American tragedy,” Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray said at an afternoon news conference.

“Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights, the bedrock of our democratic republic, the free exchange of ideas and a search for truth, understanding and a more perfect union.”

“It is also an offense against the state and to the peace and enjoyment of the people of Utah and of all those who visit here,” Gray added.

The prosecutor will seek the death penalty. They use a firing squad in Utah.