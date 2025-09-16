The Staggering Bombshells at the Kash Patel Hearing

By
M Dowling
-
0
2
FBI Director Kash Patel is being grilled today at a Senate hearing and there are bombshell revelations. He is winning.
The Staggering Bombshells

Federal investigators are uncovering shocking details in the Charlie Kirk assassination case.

Director Patel said arresting the funders is the only way to stop this.

According to reports:
  • $50,000 in wire transfers flowed through DSA-linked accounts in the months leading to the killing.
  • Funds allegedly covered Tyler Robinson’s logistics, travel, and even weapon acquisition.

Internal FBI documents reportedly name Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and NY Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani as figures tied to the DSA’s leadership during this period.

Additional $20,000 deposits were uncovered, linked to Robinson’s live-in partner, with investigators pointing to ideological motives rooted in hatred of conservatives and Christians.

Who funded this operation?

Director Patel told the committee that there are many more than 20 people under investigation. There is a broad network of groups under investigation for knowing Mr. Kirk was going to be assassinated.

And What They Did to the Children

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments