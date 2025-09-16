Man Who Gave the Real Shooter Time to Escape Is Charged

A 71-year-old audience member George Zinn, present when Charlie Kirk was shot dead, shouted at a police officer, “I shot him, now shoot me”, in a bid to give the real shooter more time to escape, police have said.

Zinn was taken to the police station and, once there, allegedly explained that he did what he did “to draw attention from the real shooter.” So, he “was booked into the Utah County Jail on a charge of Obstruction of Justice, a second degree felony.”

New police documents obtained by news outlet Fox13 allege that the man, named as George Zinn, drew police focus in the immediate aftermath of Kirk’s shooting, which led to him being charged with obstruction of justice.

However, he is a nut who lies continually. Maybe he lied about that too. He also had child porn on him.

He’s a Democrat gadfly who appears at events regularly, and has shown up at some very volatile ones where he acts up. Whether he did it deliberately or not, he did give the killer time to flee.

The documents say that moments after Kirk was shot in the neck in front of thousands of students at Utah State University, Zinn approached police officers shouting, “I shot him, now shoot me.” Despite no weapon being obvious, Zinn continued to claim he was the shooter, which led to his arrest.

When asked about the location of the gun by the arresting officers, Zinn refused to answer.

While being escorted from the scene in handcuffs, he again told police to “just shoot me”.

I am not saying this was part of a plot that he knew about since there is no evidence of that. I am only saying that he knew what he was doing.

Once he was in police custody, Zinn asked for an attorney and then said he had not, in fact, shot Kirk but had made the unfounded claims “to draw attention from the real shooter.”

Zinn later made similar comments, the report said, adding he “wanted to be a martyr for the person who was shot,” which makes absolutely no sense.

Police said dealing with Zinn delayed their response to Kirk’s shooting and took up resources needed to help with the investigation into who had actually shot the right-wing campaigner.