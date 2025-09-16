Charging Document of Assassin Tyler Robinson

When all is said and done, I won’t be surprised if Robinson is a lone wolf who spent too much time on the dark web for too many years with a mentally ill lover. When people get on the Internet, especially in the dark spaces, they egg people on, holding moral guilt, but no actual guilt. It might simply be something like that. It will be investigated and we will find out eventually.

Right now it’s all a distraction. We have the guilty party who ruined many lives, including his family’s. He damaged the country. Justice must be meted out. Whether it’s the death penalty or life in prison without parole isn’t that important. He must never be free again.

Summary

Utah County prosecutors released the 10-page document listing the charges filed against Tyler James Robinson, 22, the man arrested in the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

At the press conference, Utah County District Attorney Jeff Gray announced the following charges filed against Robinson:

* Count 1 – Aggravated murder

* Count 2 – Felony discharge of a firearm

* Count 3 – Obstruction of justice – for hiding the weapon

* Count 4 – Obstruction of justice – for disposing of clothing he wore during the shooting

* Count 5 – Witness Tampering – for directing his roommate to delete incriminating texts

* Count 6 – Witness Tampering, for directing roommate to stay silent if police questioned him

* Count 7 – Commission of a Violent Offense in the Presence of a Child – for committing homicide, knowing that children were present and may have seen or heard the murder.

Gray said he is filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty, and Robinson will continue to be held without bail.

“Charlie Kirk was murdered while engaging in one of our most sacred and cherished American rights — the free exchange of ideas,” Gray announced. “The defendant is believed to have targeted Charlie Kirk based on his political expression and did so knowing children were present and would witness the homicide.”

District Attorney Gray noted the vile messages on the cartridges and the killer’s DNA, which was found on the trigger, the cartridges and the towel wrapped around the gun.

Tyler’s mother first recognized her son in the FBI photos and discussed it with the father who then called his son. He convinced Tyler to come to their home and speak with a family friend, a retired sheriff’s deputy. That person arranged for Tyler to turn himself in.

Gray read the confessional text Robinson sent to his roommate, lance Lund Twiggs, which makes me skeptical:

