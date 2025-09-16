Cold-Blooded Killer Mangione Skates on First Degree Murder Charge

The state terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, were dismissed Tuesday, by Judge Gregory Carro. The judge said the state failed to prove he was trying to terrorize the public.

Generally, in Manhattan, they only charge First Degree in the case of the murder of a police officer and and EMS worker. Bragg probably only charged him with First Degree murder to look tough, knowing it would be dismissed.

Carro wrote. “Here, the crime — the heinous, but targeted and discrete killing of one person — is very different from the examples of terrorism set forth in the statute.”

The 27-year-old faces both state and federal charges in the killing of Thompson, a husband and father of two, last December outside a Manhattan hotel. The 11 state charges included murder and terrorism, and the federal ones carry the possibility of the death penalty.

Mangione’s lawyers tried to get the state case dismissed and argued double jeopardy but the judge refused.

He still faces Second Degree murder charges which carry a 25-year sentence.

Mangione walked into Manhattan Criminal Court, shackled and wearing tan prison clothing, shortly before 9:30 a.m. for the hearing on several pre-trial motions. Members of the press and the public packed the courtroom, while crowds of his supporters carried signs and chanted outside.

When the terrorism charges were dropped, the crowds of mostly young people outside cheered.

Stephen Miller posted a video of the scene of cheering lunatics with the statement, “There is a great evil among us.”

The people outside cheering were the usual leftists with their fascism and anti-health corporation signs.

The crowd outside didn’t include one genius, of that I am sure.

Unhinged leftists are glorifying assassin Luigi Mangione for murdering an innocent CEO outside. Mangione supporter: “I think they framed him as a patsy… I think they said, ‘Hey, here’s a kid with good teeth and nice hair. Looks like that guy in the camera. Let’s string him… pic.twitter.com/VpWEVp3bRK — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 16, 2025

I don’t understand why it still isn’t first degree murder, but that’s how New York does it. Mangione planned it and killed Mr. Thompson, a father to two boys, in cold blood.