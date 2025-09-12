Authorities identified Tyler Robinson as Charlie Kirk‘s alleged assassin and charged him or will charge him with aggravated murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty. He was arrested Thursday evening after a 33-hour manhunt.
That information came from Steve Crowder
It puts the death penalty on the table.
This is in addition to pending federal charges, which also carry the death penalty.
Utah has a firing squad. The federal government has drugs.
Additionally, Crowder reported there were transgender and anti-fascist scrawls on the cartridges.
From Louder with Crowder:
A deer rifle… pic.twitter.com/EBjildgF8H
— Paul Oxley (@pauloxleyspare) September 11, 2025
Here is more:
EXCLUSIVE: Mug Club Undercover obtained Utah County Sheriff's Office internal documents regarding suspected Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson pic.twitter.com/jEAvcrulIk
— Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 12, 2025
The ATF has questions:
JUST IN: Steven Crowder is being subpoenaed by the ATF after first reporting that the Charlie Kirk shooter had transgender and antifascist ideology engraved on ammunition.
They want his sources, don't they?
"Just received word that my company is being subpoenaed by the ATF.… pic.twitter.com/yDdFNx7kHt
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 11, 2025
We now know that the murder was a conspiracy. There was at least one more person, according to the governor. People fall for this loan nut farce every time, just like July 13th. Contrary to popular belief, the word conspiracy does not mean crazy idea. This explains the absence of the rifle when he arrived at the campus. A fun… Read more »
“Charlie Kirk’s Killer Possbily Faces the Firing Squad Twice”— IS UTAH ACCEPTING VOLUNTEERS FOR THAT SQUAD ??
I HEREBY VOLUNTEER…AND I’LL EVEN BRING MY OWN RIFE AND BULLETS.
— WHAT ABOUT THE OTHERS INVOLVED ( I HAVE LOTS OF BULLETS !!!) ???
