Charlie Kirk’s Killer Possbily Faces the Firing Squad Twice

By
M Dowling
-
3
65

Authorities identified Tyler Robinson as Charlie Kirk‘s alleged assassin and charged him or will charge him with aggravated murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty. He was arrested Thursday evening after a 33-hour manhunt.

That information came from Steve Crowder

It puts the death penalty on the table.

This is in addition to pending federal charges, which also carry the death penalty.

Utah has a firing squad. The federal government has drugs.

Additionally, Crowder reported there were transgender and anti-fascist scrawls on the cartridges.

Here is more:

The ATF has questions:

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
24 minutes ago

We now know that the murder was a conspiracy. There was at least one more person, according to the governor. People fall for this loan nut farce every time, just like July 13th. Contrary to popular belief, the word conspiracy does not mean crazy idea. This explains the absence of the rifle when he arrived at the campus. A fun… Read more »

1
Reply
MicahStone
MicahStone
1 hour ago

“Charlie Kirk’s Killer Possbily Faces the Firing Squad Twice”— IS UTAH ACCEPTING VOLUNTEERS FOR THAT SQUAD ??
I HEREBY VOLUNTEER…AND I’LL EVEN BRING MY OWN RIFE AND BULLETS.
— WHAT ABOUT THE OTHERS INVOLVED ( I HAVE LOTS OF BULLETS !!!) ???
(CLICK ON GRAPHIC FOR FULL SIZE)

ROBINSON-TYLER-KIRK-CONSPIRACY
1
Reply
TessieTickles
TessieTickles
1 hour ago

Resembles Beatoff O’Dorke, The Mexican Leprechaun.

0
Reply
