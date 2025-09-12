Charlie Kirk’s Killer Possbily Faces the Firing Squad Twice

Authorities identified Tyler Robinson as Charlie Kirk‘s alleged assassin and charged him or will charge him with aggravated murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty. He was arrested Thursday evening after a 33-hour manhunt.

That information came from Steve Crowder

It puts the death penalty on the table.

This is in addition to pending federal charges, which also carry the death penalty.

Utah has a firing squad. The federal government has drugs.

Additionally, Crowder reported there were transgender and anti-fascist scrawls on the cartridges.

From Louder with Crowder: A deer rifle… pic.twitter.com/EBjildgF8H — Paul Oxley (@pauloxleyspare) September 11, 2025

Here is more:

EXCLUSIVE: Mug Club Undercover obtained Utah County Sheriff's Office internal documents regarding suspected Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson pic.twitter.com/jEAvcrulIk — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 12, 2025

The ATF has questions: