Irish PM Wants a Legal Response to People Espousing “Irish for the Irish”

According to the Irish Examiner, Prime Minister [Taoiseach] Micheál Martin said that his country was at a “very serious crossroads.”

“There is a narrative growing in this country which is trying to other people because of their color, their race, their creed,” Martin said.

“I think the vast, vast majority of Irish people recoil at this, but we have to be better, more strategic in dealing with this and engaging with this because this is undermining the dignity of every child born in this country.”

He said some Irish people are frightening even the children of immigrants.

[That is very concerning, but maybe if they stopped flooding the country with illegal immigrants, it would help calm the situation.]

He told business leaders on Wednesday that it’s because of their “ethnicity.”

He wants people to stop saying, “Irish for the Irish.”

“It’s tantamount to an incitement and it needs to stop. Irish society needs to take stock,” Mr Martin said. He added that he met with inter-faith leaders recently and it arose as a topic of discussion.

“This is, to me now, an emerging societal issue for us all. Where do we want Ireland to go? What kind of society do we want?” Mr Martin asked.

“We’ve developed, we’ve progressed. We can’t regress and that means conversations and engaging with people.”

Mr. Martin is a multiculturalist and Globalist.

“We need at government level, not just a legislative response, but I think we need a more sophisticated, strategic response,” Mr Martin said.

He criticized moves by some individuals towards an “illiberal and exclusionary concept of nationalism”.

[The nation state is the most unified of governments as opposed to a multicultural one.]