Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes is fully debunked









We don’t know if Derek Chauvin should or will be found guilty. What we do know is twofold: there will be riots if he isn’t and the media is lying to you. When the riots erupt, it will be their fault.

The defense hasn’t presented their case yet, but evidence of guilt of something has been presented if you believe the witnesses. However, the prosecution started out with a theory of murder and has now had to move into failure to provide care for the one to three minutes after Floyd stopped resisting up until his death.

The media won’t mention that.

THE KNEE WAS NOT ON THE NECK FOR 9 MINUTES

The media is lying about the widely accepted narrative that Chauvin kept his ‘knee on the neck’ for 9 minutes. It has been thoroughly debunked by the prosecution’s own witnesses and the body cams.

There was pressure by Chauvin’s knee, but it was not continuously on the neck, and was mostly on the back and shoulders, according to prosecution medical witness testimony.

That got the prosecution case to shift from claiming that pressure from the knee to the carotid artery cut off blood flow to the brain causing loss of oxygen and inability to breathe. The prosecution’s own medical experts rejected that theory.

They are now on to something broader and vaguer. They’re saying that Floyd being restrained while handcuffed in the prone position with pressure from multiple officers impaired his ability to inhale.

They barely mention that fentanyl does exactly that.

PROSECUTION FAIL

The prosecution fail was so bad at one point that the defense started using their witnesses. After the prosecution presented the wailing witnesses during the first week of the trial, they moved into the evidence and, at times, witnesses used voodoo medicine to prove he died from a knee to the neck.

Genevieve

Floyd was about 6-foot-4 and weighed 230 pounds. The largest police officer present was Chauvin, at 5-foot-9 and 140 pounds.

The out-of-shape female firefighter Genevieve Hansen, however, would have tried to save Mr. Floyd’s life. She listed all that she would have done.

“I would have requested additional help.”

“I would have wanted someone to call 911.”

“I would have asked someone to run to the gas station and look for an AED [a defibrillator].”

The officers had already called for help twice, ten minutes before Genevieve arrived.

“I would have checked his airway.”

“I would have been worried about a spinal cord injury.”

As we know from the autopsy, there was no problem with Floyd’s airway or spinal cord. However, he did have nearly four times the lethal dose of fentanyl in his system, along with meth and pot.

“I would have checked for a pulse.”

The officers did and it’s on tape.

The officer’s did everything Genevieve said she would have done.

Mercil and Mackenzie

In a previous article, we discussed Lt. Johnny Mercil, the MDP’s use-of-force trainer, and Officer Nicole Mackenzie, the MPD’s medical support coordinator, who testified that it would be appropriate not to provide care to a suspect who had just been fighting with officers, or in the presence of a hostile crowd.

Chauvin had both those circumstances.

Trying to do damage control, the prosecutor asked Officer Mackenzie to define a “hostile” crowd. She said, “a growing contingent of people around, if they’re yelling, being even verbally abusive to those trying to provide scene security.”

They’re on tape doing exactly that. In fact, they testified that they did that.

Genevieve, the fire department emergency worker of one whole year, was one of the screamers, ranting, “I have your name tag bitch.”

The Media Lies

There are very significant problems ignored or misrepresented in the mainstream media as to (1) cause of death, (2) whether Chauvin caused the death, (3) whether the force used by Chauvin was unlawful, and for some counts, (4) Chauvin’s intent. People who only read the mainstream media coverage of the case are ignorant of these issues.

Expect riots and blame the MSM. The blood and destruction are on their hands.

Related