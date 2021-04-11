Trump talks 2024 at GOP event, calls McConnell a “dumb” SOB, praises DeSantis









Former President Donald Trump called Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell a “dumb son of a bitch” at a GOP event to discuss 2024 and the lost election of 2020. He spoke of unity but appears to realize it will be difficult with people like McConnell in the lead.

Trump, speaking to a Republican National Committee gathering at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., excoriated a number of Republicans. He’s angry because we are left with a disaster and a country headed for communism as Democrats plot a complete takeover.

McConnell just announced his support of not-really-Republican Lisa Murkowski. The term “dumb son of a bitch” fits McConnell.

About Fauci, DJT said, “Have you ever seen anybody that is so full of crap?” [Hmmm….probably not] And he praised governors who followed the science like South Dakota Gov. Kristi L. Noem and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

THE FUTURE OF THE GOP

The AP reported prior to the event that the former President would say in prepared remarks: “We are gathered tonight to talk about the future of the Republican Party — and what we must do to set our candidates on a course to victory. I stand before you this evening filled with confidence that in 2022, we are going to take back the House and we are going to reclaim the Senate — and then in 2024, a Republican candidate is going to win the White House.” He didn’t say it would be him, but DeSantis looks good to us. He continued: “The key to this triumphant future will be to build on the gains our amazing movement has made over the past four years,” Trump told hundreds of leading Republican donors, according to the prepared remarks. “Under our leadership, we welcomed millions upon millions of new voters into the Republican coalition. We transformed the Republican Party into a party that truly fights for all Americans.” The former president also said he was “disappointed” that former Vice President Mike Pence had not fought the certification of the election in January. “I wish that Mike Pence had the courage to send it back to the legislatures,” Trump lamented of the 2020 Electoral College results, according to the Post. He also qualified the statement: “I like him so much. I was so disappointed.” Pence could have delayed the vote for one week as the Pennsylvania Republicans requested. He also falsely suggested Donald Trump and his attorney John Eastman wanted him to overturn the election which was not true. CONTENDERS Besides DeSantis, the potential White House contenders included South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina also spoke.

