Social credit scores are here and will affect every area of your life

Glenn Beck said that, currently, massive changes are taking place globally. The Western World is preparing for The Great Reset. The globalists are doing it out in the open. One of the most alarming changes that has reached the United States is the implementation of social credit scores which models the CCP social credit scores.

Capitalism is changing. Instead of shareholder capitalism, it’s stakeholder capitalism. The stakeholders don’t include the common people. The elite will become quite rich and Beck calls it the greatest heist in the history of the world.

The Amalgamated Bank, the largest U.S. union bank — an SEIU bank — and banks throughout the world are planning to implement ESG scores. Merill Lynch already has.

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) scores have reached the masses. Justin Haskins joined Glenn Beck to discuss how Merrill Lynch is now displaying ESG scores for account holders.

ESG scores threaten freedom. They attempt to quantify how “socially responsible” someone is. The problem is that doing things like buying guns will lower your scores. This is an American right and ESG scores threaten our freedoms.

This models the Chinese Communist Party’s social credit scores.

