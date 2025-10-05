Chi Police Order to Stand Down As ICE Calls for Help: Shocking Order

Chicago police officers were ordered by their chief of patrol not to respond after Border Patrol agents called for help. They said they were boxed in and surrounded after a ramming incident outside Chicago.

Read the dispatch and listen to the audio below.

Some people need to be arrested and prosecuted.

Federal agents shoot woman after vehicle ramming in Chicago Marimar Martinez, one of the drivers, was armed with a semi-automatic weapon and has a history of doxxing federal agents. The other driver is Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, involved in the attack, has been arrested.… pic.twitter.com/TIcxYoQume — michelle selaty (@michelle_selaty) October 5, 2025

Fox News obtained the dispatch message to stand down. The Chicago police were told not to respond. An armed woman who rammed ICE was shot during the event.

“PLEASE CHIEF OF PATROL NO UNITS WILL RESPOND TO THIS AS RELATED FROM 04-Oc5-2025/12:34:44…CALLER IS 1 OF APPROX 30 ARMED PATROL AGENTS (ICE) WHO ARE BEING SURROUNDED BY A LARGE CROWD OF PEOPLE REQUESTING CPD,” the dispatch message read.