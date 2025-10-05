Chi Police Order to Stand Down As ICE Calls for Help: Shocking Order

By
M Dowling
-
2
23

Chicago police officers were ordered by their chief of patrol not to respond after Border Patrol agents called for help. They said they were boxed in and surrounded after a ramming incident outside Chicago.

Read the dispatch and listen to the audio below.

Some people need to be arrested and prosecuted.

Fox News obtained the dispatch message to stand down. The Chicago police were told not to respond. An armed woman who rammed ICE was shot during the event.

“PLEASE CHIEF OF PATROL NO UNITS WILL RESPOND TO THIS AS RELATED FROM 04-Oc5-2025/12:34:44…CALLER IS 1 OF APPROX 30 ARMED PATROL AGENTS (ICE) WHO ARE BEING SURROUNDED BY A LARGE CROWD OF PEOPLE REQUESTING CPD,” the dispatch message read.

Screenshot of the Oct. 4, 2025 computer-aided dispatch message from Chicago’s chief of patrol instructing officers not to respond to a call for help from ICE agents who reported being surrounded outside the city. (Chicago Computer-Aided Dispatch System)

 

Sua Sponte
Sua Sponte
15 minutes ago

This is on purpose. Democrats WANT one of their foot-soldiers to get killed so they can go full blown George Floyd and squeal, “see!!! we told you Trump was a fascist dictator!!!!” Let these cities burn to the ground, cut federal funding.

1
Reply
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
22 minutes ago

Since the police will not do their job, that means Trump now has a very good reason to send in the National Guard.

1
Reply
