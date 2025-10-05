Chi Police Order to Stand Down As ICE Calls for Help: Shocking Order

Chicago police officers were ordered by their chief of patrol not to respond after Border Patrol agents called for help. They said they were boxed in and surrounded after a ramming incident outside Chicago.
Read the dispatch and listen to the audio below.
Some people need to be arrested and prosecuted.
Federal agents shoot woman after vehicle ramming in Chicago
Marimar Martinez, one of the drivers, was armed with a semi-automatic weapon and has a history of doxxing federal agents.
The other driver is Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, involved in the attack, has been arrested.… pic.twitter.com/TIcxYoQume
michelle selaty (@michelle_selaty)
Fox News obtained the dispatch message to stand down. The Chicago police were told not to respond. An armed woman who rammed ICE was shot during the event.
“PLEASE CHIEF OF PATROL NO UNITS WILL RESPOND TO THIS AS RELATED FROM 04-Oc5-2025/12:34:44…CALLER IS 1 OF APPROX 30 ARMED PATROL AGENTS (ICE) WHO ARE BEING SURROUNDED BY A LARGE CROWD OF PEOPLE REQUESTING CPD,” the dispatch message read.
BREAKING: Radio transmissions CONFIRM Chicago Police were ordered NOT to respond to calls for help from ICE.@GovPritzker needs to be held accountable for deliberately endangering the lives of these Federal Agents.
Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV)
This is on purpose. Democrats WANT one of their foot-soldiers to get killed so they can go full blown George Floyd and squeal, “see!!! we told you Trump was a fascist dictator!!!!” Let these cities burn to the ground, cut federal funding.
Since the police will not do their job, that means Trump now has a very good reason to send in the National Guard.